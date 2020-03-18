A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Biblical women offer solid faith

From Mary of Magdala – Mary Magdalene – Jesus delivered seven evil spirits. She became His constant traveling companion, one of several women who bankrolled His entourage. The ever-so-grateful Mary was present at the empty tomb – but in mourning the dead did not initially recognize Christ raised from the dead. But upon hearing her name called she saw him, really saw him. The risen Christ redirected her worship to bold witness. She was the first to tell Peter and the other apostles that Jesus is alive – in effect an apostle to the apostles.

And there were anonymous women of faith. A woman with a 12-year-long issue of blood hemorrhaging was too embarrassed to ask Jesus for healing. Instead while hidden by the crowds, as He passed by she touched the hem of His tunic. Immediately He sensed healing power leave Him so he stopped to inquire whom she was. Jesus refused to let her recede into the crowd, calling her out as “Daughter (of Abraham)” – a dignified name used just this once in the New Testament. Jesus listened to her story. That was radical for a rabbi of his day because women didn’t often leave home except in the custody of their husbands. Jesus commended the beloved daughter and assured her that, by faith, her healing was complete – spiritually, emotionally, relationally and physically.