“I can never carry anyone else’s bag,” Sue said, apologetically, after Ty grabbed hers and schlepped it across one more interminable airport terminal. Then she rebounded playfully, “But I can help carry their baggage.”
Carrying another’s “too heavy” baggage or burdens—that fulfills the law of Christ (Galatians 6:2,5). That also typifies our 10-day vision trip, Oct. 23-Nov. 2, and, dare I add, life together here at home. In Málaga (Spain) and North Africa, we educate women on menstrual health and provide free reusable menstrual pad kits made by “Days for Girls.” Six groups of 20-30 women across four cities and two continents delighted in receiving these home-made-with-love kits. Others caught the vision and will now offer the same education and kits to yet more people in weeks to come.
Why do this? you may ask. In the 140-plus countries where Days for Girls operates, girls who can’t afford sanitary pads may be forced to stay home from school during their menstrual period. Missing five days a month, every month for years, means they fall behind the boys and don’t graduate. Then not having graduated, women are held back in society. A reusable menstrual hygiene kit help alleviate this huge burden—at least for 3-5 years, if properly cared for.
Hunger is another obvious problem, which we help with. The European Union is doing much to this burden for refugees, but they need partners on the ground to help distribute the food, track distribution, and extend other resources. Hence the founding of Diez42—a city-wide community center living out Matthew 10:42, “giving a cup of cold water in Jesus’ name.” Volunteers from area churches and seven NGOs unload semi-trucks and vans full of food one day; then, for two days, we host 200-plus client families among the refugee community.
Refugee families in Spain depend solely on this free food—up to 63 pounds of produce every week. Without proper documents, refugees can’t find work to buy food—except in the greenhouses, who force desperate refugees into hard farm labor for low pay, while stringing out that process of documentation for three years.
How to survive during that three-year waiting period is a burden too much to bear for some: While we were there, one hopeless woman threw herself off a three-story building on the same block where we were working. Such suicide attempts call attention to what else these church and NGOs volunteer provide: social services, job training, sewing classes, English conversation, counseling and prayer. And many volunteers suffer “secondary trauma” from hands and feet and heart “getting dirty” in the lives of these hurting people.
One of our own, Adrienne, gets too close to the action, and a pallet of food lands on her toe. Upon seeing this, a former nurse jumps out of the food lines to address the toe with cleansing, cauterizing meds, gauze and bandages. Others provide footrest, support and companionship. We all pray for healing.
Caring for Adrienne, head to toe, provides a micro-view of the Body of Christ in action: “Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ…. But God has put the body together, giving greater honor to the parts that lacked it, so that there should be no division in the body, but that its parts should have equal concern for each other. If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it”—the Apostle Paul (1 Corinthians 12:12,24-26). Hence, a smashed toe for one is felt by all. A body abused in sex trafficking causes us to cry out to God in shared pain. A refugee who loses housing or job and fears deportation—that stirs us to intercede and act as one. There are no little people, no unwelcome people in the faith communities we observed. Not just Christians caring for Muslims, but the Muslims hosting us. We were strangers in their midst. Yet they welcomed us and our prayers.
Every time we cry out to God—and even when we don’t—someone shows up to carry the burden: Tori as a nurse for Adrienne, Ashlyn to sub for Adrienne as lead presenter, Lynn with meds and other first aid for one and all; Anon to diplomatically and heroically stop one fierce brawl that broke out between clients; Ty, Mark and Kory to safely navigate narrow passageways and scary roundabouts; Laura to keep—and flex—our schedules on time. Exhaustion, physical and emotional, is common to our team and bonds us in many ways, in prayer and support.
Where we see God working, we join in common cause there to help lift burdens. Such burden-bearing bears witness to the Body of Christ in a world of hurt. And not just in Málaga or North Africa, but also here in the Columbus area through involved churches, Salvation Army, Neighbors in Constant Care (NICC) foundation, and Columbus Are Resources, Engagement and Support (CARES). When one part suffers, we all suffer. When one part rejoices, we all rejoice.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
