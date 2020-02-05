A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Celebrate 50 years of faith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Without an assigned pastor the organizers forged ahead with a first service Dec. 14 conducted by the Rev. John Mason. It was announced then that the Rev. Berton Hushagen had accepted the call to be the new church’s pastor. A church-planter from Sandy, Utah, he wanted to live closer to family in Minnesota; he eagerly moved back to the Midwest. He proved to be a perfect fit for the new church. Pastors from the First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam took turns leading worship until he could arrive; several of that church’s members were commissioned to join the Columbus church plant. Donna Olson, that church’s director of parish education, came to Columbus to conduct Saturday confirmation classes beginning Dec.20.

Sadly the birth of the church was marred by a death. While on the church-planting steering committee, James Kenevan suffered a heart attack. When his family took a bulletin to the hospital, he took one look and passed away. So the Rev. Mason also conducted the church’s first funeral service.

Four options were considered for the new church’s name – Christ the King Lutheran Church, Resurrection Lutheran, Messiah Lutheran and Faith Lutheran. The latter received the most votes.