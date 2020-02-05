A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Celebrate 50 years of faith

The year 1969 had many significant events including the first moon landing and Woodstock – and the birth of Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus. People interested in establishing a mission congregation in Columbus first met Feb. 13, 1969, at Lyle and Joanne Sampson’s home, along with the Rev. Russell Miller from the First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Among the 12 who met was Joyce Lienke, a charter member and still active at Faith Lutheran Church. She shares her memories of the church's beginning.
Another key launch party met July 24 in the basement of the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank in Columbus. The group included the Rev. Clarence A. Larson, the regional director of American Lutheran Church Missions; the Rev. Herbert A. Hanson, executive assistant for the Southern Wisconsin District of the American Lutheran Church; and the Rev. Albert C. Schumacher, Madison Conference chairman. At the time the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and the American Lutheran Church collaborated in establishing new churches. A joint committee assigned the Columbus area to the American Lutheran Church.
Following that meeting the American Lutheran Church’s Board of American Missions approved monies to start the church. Hymnals, chairs and a down payment for the parsonage were donated to the new church by the board. The parsonage on Warner Street in Columbus was purchased Sept. 24 from Hugh and Daisy Caldwell.
Without an assigned pastor the organizers forged ahead with a first service Dec. 14 conducted by the Rev. John Mason. It was announced then that the Rev. Berton Hushagen had accepted the call to be the new church’s pastor. A church-planter from Sandy, Utah, he wanted to live closer to family in Minnesota; he eagerly moved back to the Midwest. He proved to be a perfect fit for the new church. Pastors from the First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam took turns leading worship until he could arrive; several of that church’s members were commissioned to join the Columbus church plant. Donna Olson, that church’s director of parish education, came to Columbus to conduct Saturday confirmation classes beginning Dec.20.
Sadly the birth of the church was marred by a death. While on the church-planting steering committee, James Kenevan suffered a heart attack. When his family took a bulletin to the hospital, he took one look and passed away. So the Rev. Mason also conducted the church’s first funeral service.
Four options were considered for the new church’s name – Christ the King Lutheran Church, Resurrection Lutheran, Messiah Lutheran and Faith Lutheran. The latter received the most votes.
At the first organized service held Feb. 7, 1970, the Rev. Herbert Hanson presided. By the end of the church’s first year the Charter Membership Roll included 226 baptized members with 138 confirmed, from 72 family units. The Rev. Jerry Wendt – from 1973 on – and the Rev. Robert Moberg – beginning in 1985 – served the church well, along with associates Melissa Marquardt, Susan Quigley, Lisa Nelson and Sandra Schieble. “Pastor Bob” served Faith Lutheran Church for 32 years; he retired in 2017 and still resides in the area. He was instrumental in establishing the ecumenical spirit in Columbus. The Rev. Beth Voigt currently serves as the church’s renewal-transition pastor until a new settled pastor can be found.
A series of 50th-anniversary events are being held. A special commemorative event will be held Feb. 9 – 50 years after that first organized service. Everyone is invited to attend either the 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. service – with a 50-member choir – at 120 Faith Drive, Columbus. Whether a person enjoys 50-plus years of faith, has enjoyed something less or is new to faith, he or she is welcome at Faith Lutheran Church.
Visit faithcolumbuswi.org/faiths-first-service for a recording of the first service. Visit faithcolumbuswi.org or www.facebook.com/faithcolumbuswi or call 920-623-3610 for more information.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.