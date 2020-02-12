A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Channel gifts, passion for good

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to ancient myth I should be crediting Cupid for his benevolent hand in inspiring my pledge of undying love for Sue, to whom I proposed marriage 30 years ago on Valentine’s Day. From a Christian perspective I regard it as a marriage made in heaven but lived here on earth.

But I still like the idea of Cupid the Matchmaker; I see myself or anyone in that role. We can be as discerning as Cupid in matching single parents, the recently widowed or divorced, or those seeking love. It might be one healer sharing with another, one single parent with another, one widow with a widower, or one cancer survivor with another. I am like a spiritual matchmaker or a metaphorical Cupid.

A recent example comes to mind. I made a match this past month involving a couple in their 20s, not yet engaged but living together. I referred them to a pastor who leads a serious-relationships class for the almost engaged, the engaged and the newly married; they eagerly plan to attend.

Channel passion, hurts and cares into the lives of others. A church, a pastor and CARES are good places to start.