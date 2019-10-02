When two branches of your family send you the same off-beat national news story—with convincing rationale and within an hour of each other—you’d better at least read it. I did more than that. I read all 610 comments on this revealing personal window into the mainline church. I invite you to read the original, as I add and interact with comments here. (See Washington Post, Sept. 23, 2019, “The circuit preacher was an idea of the frontier past. Now it’s the cutting-edge response to shrinking churches.”)
The argument, in short: Mainline churches—e.g., Methodist, Presbyterian, Lutheran—are in precipitous decline. From 2007-14, according to Pew Research, membership in Protestant groups dropped by 5 million, leaving just 14 percent of Americans—about 36 million—identifying with any mainline denomination. One in every five American adults were raised in a mainline church. But less than half of them now affiliate as adults. So it’s not just youth who are leaving. That has left churches, especially rural ones, wondering how to keep serving the members who remain. Some churches simply close. Others merge. Evangelical Lutheran Churches of America—as have Catholics and Methodists for the past 200 years—are now calling on the circuit preacher.
Such stats sound flat, but they come alive as an author and photographer tell the story of a pastor-couple on their weekly circuit. I’ll never complain about my Madison-Randolph-Columbus circuit, when I see Jess, 36, and her husband, the Rev. Jason Felici, 33, serve together as they pastor five tiny churches in an isolated corner of West Virginia. They travel 57 miles to the farthest of their churches, as do I. Each pastor writes one sermon a week and delivers it two or three times, as does any circuit preacher. Their weekly precise timing of long-distance driving and reliance on lay liturgists until the preacher arrives mid-service—inspire awe. If that’s what it takes to make Sunday church services happen, more power to them.
Rural West Virginia and the ELCA church are not the only places where churchgoers are aging, pews are emptying out, and church budgets are getting smaller. This pastor-couple and their congregants interviewed for this story know full well that these five churches will not last as they are. But no one is ready to talk about change. The idea of merging is a non-starter: “We have people in their 90s who drive themselves. If they had to drive more than a mile and a half to get to their church, we wouldn’t see them anymore,” Jess said. With no good place to meet in these isolated places, “the church is the last social organization left.” Jason adds, “It’s not about the numbers. It’s about faithfulness… about the mission—what we are called to be doing in this place.”
Jason and Jess have few colleagues in their neck of the woods but belong to a national network of pastors new to circuit preaching. From fellow circuit-riders we learn how to build relationships with parishioners despite the long commute, how to offer robust ministries with limited resources, and how to reach those who have left.
Online critics weigh in, with snark: “Shedding ourselves of ancient superstition is a boon for society…. What worked in 1850 doesn't work today…. These congregations aren't clinging to the word of god, they're clinging to the buildings of wood and stone they grew up with…. You cannot cover for pedophile priests at the expense of children, get into bed with Trump, preach intolerance to LGBTQ people, and expect no consequences.”
It’s not just secularization; it’s also the economy. “People who work multiple jobs just need Sunday off from everything, or else it is the one day of the week that they can do the laundry, clean, and shop”—so I’m told.
One comment reminds me of myself and my boys as teens: “Absence may be a sign that people are starting to think and question things, instead of mindlessly going along with what someone in a pulpit is telling them.” Yet youth will mindlessly follow people online: “I doubt these churches are losing members to secularism as fast as they are to the internet. How can you compete with a service that gives you vice and virtue at your fingertips?”
I admire pastors who go extra miles to bring care and spiritual comfort to the elderly and the marginalized —just by showing up on a Sunday. But pastoral dedication, alone, will not fix the problems raised in this article. So much venom and contempt poured out on Christians online I could taste it—most of it unfit to print. Most had problems with Christians, not so much with Jesus—so that gives us something to work with and hope for.
I deal with doubters and skeptics. But from what I see online, the church has hurt Millennials and turned them into religion bashers. With self-justified anger, they left the church. To reach them is one reason I stay and do the circuit.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
