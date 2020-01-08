A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Come together for unity event Jan. 26

The “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity,” Jan. 18-25 in the Northern Hemisphere, gives Christians an annual opportunity to continue their quest for the unity they already share in Christ. Locally we gather at Fireman's Park Pavilion in Columbus Jan. 26 at 2 p.m., to praise God and to deepen our understanding of the ecumenical movement. All are welcome at this free event meant to bridge what divides us. For one Sunday afternoon, we set politics and religion aside; we even gather at a neutral site and bring together a diverse program.
Jesus foretold that families and close friends would be divided over him. But those who believe would see the signs of the times and follow in his footsteps, regardless of the division we invariably create. Joining in this annual celebration, Christians of all races, denominations, and persuasions will raise their voices, hands and hearts, as we seek fulfillment of Jesus’ high priestly prayer in John 17, "that they all may be one."
The diverse music groups scheduled to play shall serve as a microcosm of the heavenly choir. A story circulating on the internet illustrates this point of unity.
A man died, went to heaven, and was given a tour by the Angel Gabriel. Everywhere songs are raised in praise and suddenly the harmony that had been hidden in life on earth made sense. The four-part songs and cathedral organs, the guitars and drums, the rustic hymns and African chants, the Latin rhythms, the bells and the carols, the white keys and the black keys, and the tapping feet and the beating hearts—they all blended together in a harmony never heard on earth but always intended.
And it was good. But the man couldn't help but notice this little cabin on the far edge of heaven. Curious, he walked toward it with the angel at his elbow and peered inside. There, huddling quietly together—on their knees, hands clasped in prayer—was a group oblivious to the rest of heaven.
The man turned toward the angel Gabriel, puzzled. Gabriel smiled and explained softly, "They're the Exclusive Apostolic Old Order Preservationist Witnesses of the Apocalyptic Mysteries."
"Why are we whispering?" the man asked.
"Because," Gabriel replied, "they think they're the only ones here." Amen.
To see people from many nations come together for a week of prayer, and so many from Columbus and neighboring communities come together in one place Jan. 26— is remarkable. Shades of Pentecost 2,000 years ago, when people from nations throughout the Mediterranean met in Jerusalem. Together, they heard the gospel proclaimed in their own language. As we celebrate “we are one” and pray to realize more of that God-given unity, we are, in some small way, re-enacting that first Pentecost Sunday.
On Jan. 26, 2 p.m. at the Pavilion, you’ll get a taste of the week-long worldwide celebration, especially the focus on the diversity of languages, nationalities and traditions of those who worship the same God. Join local churches and others together in a service of Christian unity during an extremely turbulent time.
This ideal of unity, despite differences within the same denominations or between people of different faith groups, is hard to appreciate. We seem so deeply fractured, but this ideal of unity, however elusive, is still present everywhere—thanks to the power of God who reconciles all things to himself. In the words of Ephesians 4:4-6, we are reminded: “You are one body and one spirit, just as God also called you in one hope. There is one Lord, one faith, one baptism, and one God and Father of all, who is over all, through all, and in all.” That’s a truth to embrace in hard times both this week, on Jan. 26, and tomorrow—no matter what.
As people of faith, committed to doing the right thing, working for justice and inclusion—we often grow weary of doing good. We will be polite, civil and gentle with one another. But sometimes the center doesn’t hold, frustration mounts, and voices grow loud. Some will tire of talking and call for action. Others fear acting, not without dialogue that leads to consensus. Such fears reveal fault lines and undermine unity. But in a group of good-willed, faithful folks, it is possible for us to be one flock. I hope to see you there Jan. 26. Dr. Jonathan Overby will host; I will be there to greet you, and the Lord will be there to encourage you.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.