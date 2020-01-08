A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Come together for unity event Jan. 26

This ideal of unity, despite differences within the same denominations or between people of different faith groups, is hard to appreciate. We seem so deeply fractured, but this ideal of unity, however elusive, is still present everywhere—thanks to the power of God who reconciles all things to himself. In the words of Ephesians 4:4-6, we are reminded: “You are one body and one spirit, just as God also called you in one hope. There is one Lord, one faith, one baptism, and one God and Father of all, who is over all, through all, and in all.” That’s a truth to embrace in hard times both this week, on Jan. 26, and tomorrow—no matter what.