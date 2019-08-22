“Curiosity killed the cat.” Or so we are told. Perhaps mom or dad appropriated this age-old proverb to explain why your cat died. More likely, this proverbial idiom was used to warn you of the dangers of unnecessary investigation or experimentation. (Remember when, as kids, we wondered: “What would happen if….”)
As kids we asked all kinds of questions: What’s inside this? Why is the sky blue? Where do babies come from? But as adults, we use this idiom with each other to thwart anyone prying or asking too many questions. Believing that being inquisitive may get one into trouble, we kindly tell someone or ourselves, “Curiosity killed the cat.”
My naturally curious bent drives me, even today, to Google and Wikipedia, where I find other meanings, origins and usage of this curious expression. Forewarned is to be fore-armed: Take care how you use this idiom. To wit:
Curiously, this idiom at first had nothing to do with a cat’s natural sleuthing abilities. The phrase was originally “care killed the cat”—where “care” means “worry” or “sorrow.” This statement meant that humans, like cats, can be cautious, careful and worrisome creatures who exhibit too much anxiety which, in turn, can be bad for one's health, even to the point of driving one to an early grave. A human then, could be killed by excessive “care,” analogous to care killing a cat. Over time, the word “care” dropped out, and the word "curiosity" was subbed in, as if this were trait that got both people and cats into trouble!
A variant reads: “Curiosity killed the cat, but satisfaction brought him back,” which implies support of one's curious nature. I like that turn of phrase, because I think curiosity is good for humanity—if not also cats. Bound by curiosity, Christopher Columbus “discovered” America (1492). With curiosity, courage and more, the Colonies became the United States of America (1776), and Americans were the first to land on the moon and get back (1969).
That warning to curb one’s curiosity never stops me from asking investigative questions as I probe to resolve conflicts or learn something new. Armed with twenty questions, I discover more about people, nature, geography, history, etymology of idioms, Scripture or any number of topics that I blog or preach about each week. Unfettered curiosity leaves this journalist/pastor often surprised by joy and serendipity.
“Serendipity” is the art of “finding happy chance discoveries.” Such discoveries reward those who ask good questions and welcome honest answers. Curiosity has served me well as a pastor and leader of group discovery sessions. As the executive editor of the Serendipity Bible for Groups (first published in the 1980s and still in print today), I welcome all who are reading this in Randolph and Columbus to join us this fall for Serendipity Bible studies meant to satisfy the truly curious. I invite you to be child-like, even cat- or monkey-like, in your curiosity; may you find satisfaction in your studies, such that you keep coming back for more and thus get to be “Curious George,” again.
By now, I hope you agree that curiosity is good for kids, adults, students of the Bible, even monkeys like Curious George. Being curious is how we all learn. Unfettered by fear or a parent’s admonition, a child learns by trial and error, through sting and stumbling. Likewise, adults grow in their faith, venturing into unchartered waters and over boundless horizons, with God at their side.
Sadly, for many adults, our child-like curiosity has been lost. The incurious think, mistakenly: “Been there, done that!” No venturing out anymore. No dating your mate, even after so many decades. No attending church with open heart, no reading the Bible with fresh eyes. Without curiosity, you miss God’s serendipity of unexpected grace. No surprises or happy chance discoveries. No more moon shots or walking on the wild side.
That’s sad and too bad. To help you reclaim your bent toward curiosity, I quote from “Beginners Pluck: Build your Life of Purpose and Impact Now,” by Liz Bohannon (2019): “Curiosity isn’t something you have to ‘achieve.’ It is simply a place you have to find your way back to. Whether you are just starting out or well on your way to becoming an expert, curiosity is the art of becoming fully awake once again…. When you channel your Inner Beginner, you let yourself be surprised by what is making make you come alive.”
I am not expecting that you or I will find all the answers—even in the Bible—just by being more curious. What I offer you is the freedom to be insatiably curious seekers of truth and joy. I hope you will continually come alive as you are surprised (and delighted) by what you discover about yourself and your God in the process.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
