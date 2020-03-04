A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Faith moves mountains

Jesus often uses strong language to make a point.
“If you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.” – Matthew 17:20
This past week I preached the same point that even small faith, if placed in a big God, can move mountains. An illustration I wanted to use is the story of one who moved a mountain literally – no metaphor.
Picture an ordinary man with extraordinary love for his wife and his impoverished people tucked away behind the mountains of northern India. “Behind” is the operative word for the plight of a community of landless laborers known as the Musahars. The outcast people lived behind a 300-foot-tall spiky ridgeline that effectively blocked access to water, electric power, schools, markets and a medical clinic. To cross the mountain meant a treacherous 40-mile trek.
Dashrath Manjhi regularly trekked that 40 miles to work the farms of landed gentry on the mountain’s other side. One day his beloved wife, Falguni, suffered a fatal fall along that same trek. She would have survived the fall had the nearest hospital not been 40 miles away. Manjhi cradled her in his arms and watched her die needlessly.
That day he vowed to move heaven and earth so no one else would know his pain of watching someone die for lack of accessible medical help. Years later he would recount the cost.
“That mountain had shattered so many pots and claimed so many lives,” he said. “I could not bear that it had hurt my wife. If it took all my life now, I would carve us a road through the mountain.”
That unwavering vow was made in 1960. He sold his only three goats to buy the tools needed to begin carving the road. For years he’d spend hours each day with hammer, chisel and crowbar, chipping away at the mountainous impasse. That impossible mountain-moving project earned him a reputation as “that crazy mountain man.” But as he was mocked the stronger his resolve became. Through blood, sweat and tears he refused to let Falguni’s death be for naught.
Eventually the do-it-yourself project began drawing help and praise from others. Ridicule became admiration; he became “Baba” – the revered man. After Manjhi quit his day job to carve into the rock full-time, fellow villagers began bringing him food and more tools so he could support his family and keep going. After 10 years a passable notch in the 300-foot-tall ridge began taking shape. That breakthrough reduced the trek to the town’s hospital and schools from 40 miles to 1 mile.
From dawn to dusk his labor of love extended for 22 years. By 1982 the notch of a path had become a 30-foot-wide unpaved road. The mountain was broken; by faith it had moved “from here to there.” What began as a tragic loss resulted in doing a mountain of good for 62 villagers on the other side.
“I started this work out of love for my wife but continued it for my people,” Manjhi said. “If I did not, no one would.”
But Manjhi was not yet finished. To engage the government, in July 2006 Manjhi walked 700 miles to New Delhi, the capital of India. There he petitioned for his road to be paved as well as for a hospital, a school and water. India’s regional minister was so overwhelmed, he rose to offer Baba his minister’s seat; never would a man of Manjhi’s low-caste status be so honored. When awarded a plot of land, the landless Manjhi selflessly donated it for a hospital. He would die of cancer one year later.
Manjhi’s inspiring legacy didn’t die with him, but lives on as people retell his story. His legacy lives on in those who, by faith, act to move their own mountains, one foot at a time. Don’t wait for someone else to solve problems when there is access to the God whose gift of faith can move mountains.
Ask these questions. What would I do for love? To what lengths would I go to fix an injustice or connect people to a much-needed service? Do I have the kind of faith that could move mountains?
Visit www.thebetterindia.com and search for “Manjhi” for more information.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, 157 N. Spring St., Columbus, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.