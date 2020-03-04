A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Faith moves mountains

“That mountain had shattered so many pots and claimed so many lives,” he said. “I could not bear that it had hurt my wife. If it took all my life now, I would carve us a road through the mountain.”

That unwavering vow was made in 1960. He sold his only three goats to buy the tools needed to begin carving the road. For years he’d spend hours each day with hammer, chisel and crowbar, chipping away at the mountainous impasse. That impossible mountain-moving project earned him a reputation as “that crazy mountain man.” But as he was mocked the stronger his resolve became. Through blood, sweat and tears he refused to let Falguni’s death be for naught.

Eventually the do-it-yourself project began drawing help and praise from others. Ridicule became admiration; he became “Baba” – the revered man. After Manjhi quit his day job to carve into the rock full-time, fellow villagers began bringing him food and more tools so he could support his family and keep going. After 10 years a passable notch in the 300-foot-tall ridge began taking shape. That breakthrough reduced the trek to the town’s hospital and schools from 40 miles to 1 mile.