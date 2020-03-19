A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Historical perspective on current plague

Christians also died, but in fewer numbers. Assured of purpose in suffering and hope for their future, they could better cope with loss. With strong social networks, they could also better care for each other. Whereas mortality rate among pagans ran as high as 30%, the rate among Christians was closer to 10%.

How come the disparity, given that Christians were willing to die?

Providing food and water and conscientious nursing by lay caregivers devoted to the dying—instead of letting them starve from neglect—that can cut mortality rate by two-thirds, say modern medical experts. The result was higher survival rates among Christians. The common perception: A “miracle” happened.

Miracle or not, Rodney Sark is convinced that epidemics have played a large part in the rise of Christianity. In major crises, people rely on faith to cope, discarding what doesn’t work and turning to what does. For those who already follow Jesus, crises provide opportunities to reach out and do good for others: tend to the sick, give to the poor, clothe and house the needy. As Jesus calls and rewards, doing good for others does good for the doer (Matthew 25:31-43).