A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Historical perspective on current plague

As I write this, all kinds of people—from heads of state and church and corporations, from officials of health and sports and schools, from Hollywood celebs to my family and yours—are sounding alarm bells about COVID-19. The coronavirus has hit home. Spring break trips, sporting events (NCAA, NBA, MLB), school classes, regular worship, special services—suspended or cancelled or going online. Fears, funds and faith are spreading—thin—leaving us frayed and afraid, “all dressed up and no place to go.”
Our collective situation will likely only get worse before getting better. Questions abound: “How much worse?” “When will it be safe?” and “How can we best respond?” Those questions and several “what if” scenarios drive us to seek context and perspective. For that, we have the plagues of the Second and Third centuries. How the Early Church faced down—and rose up!—to those plagues provides purpose and precedent for us.
A devasting epidemic—likely the first appearance of smallpox in the West—swept through the Roman Empire in 165-180 AD. It’s 15-year duration wiped out almost a third of the Roman Empire. The great plagues of 250 and 280 AD—historians suspect unmitigated measles—were equally fierce, killing 5,000 people a day at its peak. Hence, whole villages in Italy were abandoned and fell into ruin.
Church fathers—such as Cyprian, Dionysius, and Eusebius—have documented the major contributions made by Christians as “salt and light” (Matthew 5:13-16) in that panic-filled environment that parallels our own today. Roman and Greek philosophers and pagan priests of that day offered no practical comfort, deeper meaning, or future hope to their people. By contrast, Christians did.
Christians also died, but in fewer numbers. Assured of purpose in suffering and hope for their future, they could better cope with loss. With strong social networks, they could also better care for each other. Whereas mortality rate among pagans ran as high as 30%, the rate among Christians was closer to 10%.
How come the disparity, given that Christians were willing to die?
Providing food and water and conscientious nursing by lay caregivers devoted to the dying—instead of letting them starve from neglect—that can cut mortality rate by two-thirds, say modern medical experts. The result was higher survival rates among Christians. The common perception: A “miracle” happened.
Miracle or not, Rodney Sark is convinced that epidemics have played a large part in the rise of Christianity. In major crises, people rely on faith to cope, discarding what doesn’t work and turning to what does. For those who already follow Jesus, crises provide opportunities to reach out and do good for others: tend to the sick, give to the poor, clothe and house the needy. As Jesus calls and rewards, doing good for others does good for the doer (Matthew 25:31-43).
Epidemics test our love, then and now, as noted by Cyprian, Bishop of Carthage, in 251 AD: “How suitable, how necessary it is that this pestilence, which seem horrible and deadly, searches out the justice of each and everyone and examines the minds of the human race; whether the well care for the sick, whether relatives dutifully love their kinsmen as they should, whether masters show compassion for their ailing slaves, whether physicians do not desert the afflicted.”
Later in 260 AD, Dionysius, Bishop of Corinth, praised the Christians who gave themselves for others: “Most of our brother Christians showed unbounded love and loyalty, never sparing themselves, and thinking only of one another. Heedless of danger, they took charge of the sick, attending to their every need and ministering to them in Christ, and with them departed this life serenely happy; for they were infected by others with the disease, drawing on themselves the sickness of their neighbors and cheerfully accepting their pains.”
In the aftermath of the plagues—with so many pagans having fled, died or converted in response to such care—the percentage of the Christians soared by comparison. Christians in 165 AD made up just 0.08% (or 45,000) of the population; by 251 AD Christians made up to 1.9% (or 1,171,000) of the Roman Empire; by 300 AD, 10.9% and by 350 AD (under Constantine), 56.5% of the Empire, so concludes Dr. Rodney Stark, a sociology of religion professor and author of the definitive book on this phenomena: “The Rise of Christianity.”
With modern medicine and all the precautions we know to take now, we are much less at risk today than in the old days. But lest we succumb to this toxic environment of uncertainty, fear, disease and doubt, may God strengthen, protect and send us—as before!
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, 157 N. Spring St., Columbus, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.