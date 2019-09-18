I will not let another week pass without calling attention to the plight of Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas. The Category 5 Hurricane battered those islands for days, then hit the Carolinas, before heading north to Nova Scotia and dissipating over the North Atlantic. Now, as I write this, Humberto and other tropical storms are bearing down on the Bahamas. Such disasters seem remote to us, unless we know someone in their path, or we’ve engaged in post-Hurricane relief projects before.
My good friends, Craig and Nancy Fonzen—on vacation in the Bahamas—got a last flight out before Dorian hit Sept. 1, getting back in time to teach Sunday school at First Presbyterian. My other vicarious experience with hurricanes lies in the wake of hurricanes Mitch, Katrina, Rita, Sandy, and Harvey. Post-Katrina, I helped organize 15 trips to the New Orleans area. The Madison church of which I’m a part, High Point, partnered onsite with Samaritan’s Purse, 2006-07. Every year since we’ve partnered with Franklin Graham’s worldwide disaster relief organization—usually in hard-hit regions of the country within a day’s drive. Bahamas are harder to reach. As with helping in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma, airfare is involved.
Money spent in getting yourself there might be better spent on materials needed in the Bahamas, chief of which are food and shelter for residents still reeling from Hurricane Dorian. The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency invites us to give to their Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund and their list of most-wanted items.
Chlorine tablets to purify water, hygiene kits, tarps, baby formula, and solar lanterns are on its “preferred list” of targeted donations, but cans of green beans are not. One official quipped: “We don’t want tons of your green beans when what we really want are telephone poles.” Indeed, all the poles were mowed down in a 20-mile stretch near Marsh Harbour. “Dorian was the worst natural disaster I’ve ever seen,” said Joseph Hillhouse, part of a veteran Florida-based six-man search-and-rescue team; he placed the devastation of Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands at “somewhere in the 90th percentile.”
The Bahamian government has also issued an “exigency order,” or listing of priority items—from tents and mosquito netting to plumbing fixtures and building materials. This will help speed the delivery of relief supplies in affected areas. But those guidelines and parameters for helping are for big aid agencies, other governments, and the like. Where you and I can help most effectively is with cash.
Chef and philanthropist José Andrés has been in the Bahamas for some weeks now, and his World Central Kitchen delivered its more than 100,000 meals in the islands. This is the same Good Samaritan who showed up in Puerto Rico so helpfully after Hurricane Irma struck there.
The weeks-old relief effort is fraught with many logistical problems snarling the rush to get massive aid where most needed. Nearly 150 representatives from local NGOs came to the first organizational meeting hosted by Bahamian government. Given its crippled infrastructure, the ability to receive, unload, and transport the huge humanitarian response has been severely limited, sadly. Its three airports became so congested landing and unloading planes that a bottleneck formed. One agency—Sol Relief, a Florida-based nonprofit that flies aid to disaster-stricken areas—made 50 flights in the first ten days since Dorian left. Others chose to bring their aid by ship—seventy vessels on one Saturday alone. A typical vessel was carrying 500,000 pounds of food and water.
From all news reports, it’s obvious that the relief and reconstruction job facing the Bahamas will go on for years. But the immediate job of recovering the lost is still most on their minds. NEMA spokesperson Carl Smith first reported that some 2,500 people were missing in the Bahamas, many feared swept out to sea. But as those names were cross-checked against names evacuated out or who are in shelters—that list of the missing has been cut in half to 1,300. And we serve a God who is all about seeking and saving the lost. I’ve preached about Jesus seeking and saving the lost (coin, sheep, and sons) in Luke 15 and Luke 19:1-10. We can pray the lost will be found.
If you want to donate money or goods, best to research any charity before taking action. The place I would start is Charity Navigator—the website which evaluates nonprofits and tracks where their money goes. Give to the highly-rated groups who are working to respond to Dorian. Among those will be the denominational aid agencies, such as the Methodist, Presbyterian, Lutheran, Episcopal, and Catholic world relief funds. For more information on how to help, go to: charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=content.view&cpid=7485.
"Cash is king. For us to rebuild these communities, we need funds," said Barry Rassin, president of Rotary International. Because money is the most flexible aid tool, Rassin would have us give to established charities and do what we can to hold them accountable.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
