A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Join us for 'We Are One' unity event Sunday

To that end, and as part of the “Prayer for Christian Unity” happening nationwide this week, whether you are part of a church or not, I invite you to consider “The Peace Prayer,” attributed to St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226 AD):

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace: where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy. O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive,

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Amen.

Our present world is very conflicted and broken, often at war. So we are invited to become “Instruments of Thy Peace,” to wage peace in this world of hurt. We do not lose hope in the ultimate outcome. But in the face of adversity and injustice, we believe that the arc of history is long and bends toward a just peace and a just mercy.