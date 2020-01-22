A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Join us for 'We Are One' unity event Sunday

By now, some of you are planning to join the “We Are One” event, while others are left wondering: “Huh, One what? What is it? Who’s behind this? Who do you hope will come?” Fair enough, let me address those questions.
It’s all happening Jan. 26, 2 p.m. at Fireman’s Park Pavilion in Columbus. Actually, not just tomorrow, as our local event is part of a nationwide “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity,” January 18-25. And not just this year. This week gives Christians an annual opportunity to continue our quest for the unity we already share in Christ.
But not just for Christians or people attached to a local church. “We Are One” is also a community event, one where we celebrate our intrinsic God-given unity amidst all our diversity. All are welcome at this free event meant to bridge what divides us. For one Sunday afternoon, we set aside politics, religion, and sports—even 49er, Viking and Bear fans are welcome! We even gather at a neutral iconic site, Fireman’s Park Pavilion, spiffed up to bring wedding parties, civic groups and others together for years.
Tomorrow, many of those associated with churches will have spent that morning to ring out the old year and ring in the new—that is, at their annual congregational meetings. These take place across our city and state, routinely on or near the last Sunday of January. Churches of all denominations call their members together in a unified purpose. But at 2 p.m. that day, post-annual congregational meetings, we leave church, having put last year behind, and open ourselves up to God’s new thing. Whatever that is, even realizing peace and unity.
To that end, and as part of the “Prayer for Christian Unity” happening nationwide this week, whether you are part of a church or not, I invite you to consider “The Peace Prayer,” attributed to St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226 AD):
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace: where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light;
where there is sadness, joy. O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive,
it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Amen.
Our present world is very conflicted and broken, often at war. So we are invited to become “Instruments of Thy Peace,” to wage peace in this world of hurt. We do not lose hope in the ultimate outcome. But in the face of adversity and injustice, we believe that the arc of history is long and bends toward a just peace and a just mercy.
And not just for us, but for all. The “We Are One” event is designed for the dispossessed and disenfranchised…. For those in Generation Z feeling left out by a church they perceive is not changing with the times. We also want to include those in the Boomer Generation feeling left behind by the all the cultural changes in the Next Generation.
“Who’s behind all this?” you ask. The Columbus-Fall River Ecumenical Association. We are made up of various Christian churches who have striven, for almost 50 years, to engage our community in faith-based events. Engaged by the Holy Spirit, this Ecumenical Association has sponsored annual Lenten Chili/Soup Suppers, the “Way of the Cross” walk on Good Friday, Gospel music during July 4th celebrations, plus Thanksgiving services and “Blue Christmas” services open to people of any church—or no church. As members of the Ecumenical Association, we realize we are diverse in our individual faiths, but strong in our collective Faith and open to those of no particular faith.
This event could just be a songfest of no particular historic significance or spiritual fulfillment. It could be we are just a throng of diverse people, like the one gathered on that hilltop almost 50 years ago, featuring people from races and cultures all across our planet—all joining hands and voices in unity, such as the world had never seen to that point. Remember that original “We Are One” event from 1971? Was it a foretaste of the kingdom of heaven? Was it the forerunner of worldwide racial reconciliation? Hardly. It was a commercial for Coca-Cola!
“I’d like to buy the world a home and furnish it with love… I’d like teach the world to sing in perfect harmony.” You get the idea. Some of that peace and unity may yet happen at the pavilion on Jan. 26. But only if you come, bring a friend or foe, and join hands and hearts in song and prayer. Maybe even Coke will be served, on the house.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.