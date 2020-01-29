A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Live today while traveling to tomorrow

I’d think I would also be growing in patience but I find myself growing impatient. O Lord, I want patience and I want it now! I’m not patient with my God nor with myself. I think I should “get it” or “find it” right away. Alas I don’t always. I fear losing control but when that happens I find it’s better to chuckle than curse.

We all need some sport that we play well into our 70s and 80s. For some that’s golf; for my dad it was tennis and cross-country skiing – 106 days in a row at age 86. For my brother it’s steps – 10,000 each day. For me it’s racquetball, bringing my “A” game.

My days climbing tall mountains are behind me – and that’s no metaphor. For six decades I hiked the Rockies – from Grand Canyon in Arizona to Banff National Park in Canada – as well as the Appalachian Trail in the east. But on lakes I can still paddle and portage here and there.

To retire isn’t in my future anytime soon; I flunked retirement two years ago. Instead I accepted a call to pastor a church in Columbus. Not content with one, I now pastor two small churches while still serving at High Point. I’m not sure what I would do if I wasn’t actively serving those three churches. They are carrying me in my older age as much as I’m carrying them.

We shouldn’t hurry to reach the next place, the next task and the next payday. As others have said, the past is no longer and the future is not guaranteed; all we really have is the present. We all need to live fully in this moment.

The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.