A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Live today while traveling to tomorrow

Another milestone is creeping up. As I turn 70 years old this week I reflect on aging and what it might mean to enter an eighth decade. For those already there I welcome your thoughts. Here are mine.
Age is just a number.
“It’s not how old you are, but how you are old” – or so we’re told.
I can no longer call myself “middle-aged” but I don’t think I’m really old. I don’t feel 70; I’m in relatively good health. But also no longer feeling youthful, I tire more easily; naps are now welcomed. But neither am I an old codger or a grandfatherly dotard though I am a grandfather to three little ones – “Papa Diet” they call me. I quit hands-on parenting long ago yet still expect to stay connected to and respected by the new generation.
As I’ve largely “been there, done that,” I have certain wisdom I’d like to share. I’m able to do that from the pulpit of two churches as well as from a counseling office I keep at High Point Church in Madison. I can see where certain faulty thinking or inaction might lead; I want others to take the narrow path, the right way.
While set in some ways this old dog does learn new tricks and doesn’t suffer hardening of the thought processes. I still grow my mind. I stay open-minded by regularly reading mind-stretching books and articles whose viewpoints differ from mine. I often learn new things serendipitously – and have changed long-held opinions. Those reading my musings are the beneficiaries because I often change my mind before completing an article.
I’d think I would also be growing in patience but I find myself growing impatient. O Lord, I want patience and I want it now! I’m not patient with my God nor with myself. I think I should “get it” or “find it” right away. Alas I don’t always. I fear losing control but when that happens I find it’s better to chuckle than curse.
We all need some sport that we play well into our 70s and 80s. For some that’s golf; for my dad it was tennis and cross-country skiing – 106 days in a row at age 86. For my brother it’s steps – 10,000 each day. For me it’s racquetball, bringing my “A” game.
My days climbing tall mountains are behind me – and that’s no metaphor. For six decades I hiked the Rockies – from Grand Canyon in Arizona to Banff National Park in Canada – as well as the Appalachian Trail in the east. But on lakes I can still paddle and portage here and there.
To retire isn’t in my future anytime soon; I flunked retirement two years ago. Instead I accepted a call to pastor a church in Columbus. Not content with one, I now pastor two small churches while still serving at High Point. I’m not sure what I would do if I wasn’t actively serving those three churches. They are carrying me in my older age as much as I’m carrying them.
We shouldn’t hurry to reach the next place, the next task and the next payday. As others have said, the past is no longer and the future is not guaranteed; all we really have is the present. We all need to live fully in this moment.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.