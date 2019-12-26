A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: New year, new opportunities for growth

Henry Ford would say, “Both.” I concur. Problem-focused people see negatives and worst-case scenarios wherever they look; they are prone to say, “No, we can’t.” On the other hand, solution-focused people accept whatever hand they are dealt and are unafraid to make mistakes in search of a better future—will also be proven correct. Both pessimists and optimists live into self-fulfilling prophecies according to their bent. Despite external circumstances, the inner dynamics of their respective minds and souls will shape the outcomes.

Our outlook and who we look out for—that makes all the difference. Every local church needs both traditionalists and trailblazers, both pessimists and optimists—all working together going forward, avoiding the pitfalls and seizing the opportunities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Goals, if written down and shared with others, help with commitment. My goals are S.M.A.R.T. = Specific or behavioral, Measurable, Actionable, Realistic, and Time-related. However, not all that matters can be counted, and not all that can be counted, matters. Hence, I shall focus on goals that matter and not beat myself up with “coulds” and “shoulds” (mine or others). To be fair, none of what I propose here is a “should” for you! I simply invite you to reflect on your past year: keep what’s working, drop what’s not. And look for the new thing God may be doing in your midst. Join him there.