A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: New year, new opportunities for growth

“Whether you think you can—or whether you think you can’t—you’re right!” So said Henry Ford, inventor of the assembly line and the first to mass produce automobiles in America. This quote sticks with me as I reflect on goals at year’s end and seek to inspire others to do the same. Consider:
Two shoe salesmen were sent to a new country to see if there was a market for their product. The first salesman reported back, “This is a terrible opportunity, no one wears shoes.” The second salesman reported back, “This is a fantastic opportunity, no one wears shoes. Which begs the question: When confronted with a problem or challenge, which salesman are you?
I serve two numerically small churches, First Presbyterian in Columbus and Bethany in Randolph. Both are long in history, looking back 150-plus years, and both are poised for future sustainability, even growth. Both are rich in tradition, meaning, they like things “just like they used to be.” And we hope to explore new options in 2020.
That’s a challenge for any church. May the shoe salesmen above help you to think “we can” thoughts. We can connect with people within and without our churches, we can grow in Bible knowledge and our understanding of the Gospel, we can bless and serve those near us and even far from us. Given the option to “sell shoes” we not only can see real difficulties that cause us to stumble or fall short, but also see real opportunities for connection, growth and service all around us as well. Which “salesman” will prevail in my life, in your life, today—“a terrible opportunity” or “a fantastic opportunity.”
Henry Ford would say, “Both.” I concur. Problem-focused people see negatives and worst-case scenarios wherever they look; they are prone to say, “No, we can’t.” On the other hand, solution-focused people accept whatever hand they are dealt and are unafraid to make mistakes in search of a better future—will also be proven correct. Both pessimists and optimists live into self-fulfilling prophecies according to their bent. Despite external circumstances, the inner dynamics of their respective minds and souls will shape the outcomes.
Our outlook and who we look out for—that makes all the difference. Every local church needs both traditionalists and trailblazers, both pessimists and optimists—all working together going forward, avoiding the pitfalls and seizing the opportunities.
Goals, if written down and shared with others, help with commitment. My goals are S.M.A.R.T. = Specific or behavioral, Measurable, Actionable, Realistic, and Time-related. However, not all that matters can be counted, and not all that can be counted, matters. Hence, I shall focus on goals that matter and not beat myself up with “coulds” and “shoulds” (mine or others). To be fair, none of what I propose here is a “should” for you! I simply invite you to reflect on your past year: keep what’s working, drop what’s not. And look for the new thing God may be doing in your midst. Join him there.
As for my spiritual life, I choose disciplines that lead me into an affectionate relationship with God. For example, I will read through my week’s biblical texts and commentary, plus insightful blogs as widely and deeply as I can—but not just for sermon prep, also for growing me as a believer. To keep the divine spark alive, I pray with my spouse daily, share deeply with my spiritual director, and fellowship with area clergy each month. Such disciplines keep me connected to God through his Word and his people. Still, I yearn for one thing more: that sacred space where I can reliably meet God and rest in him. More on “sacred space” in a future blog.
To maintain my emotional gyroscope as steady as possible, a “gratitude journal” or “happiness jar” (of “wow” comments) helps when I feel down. In accord with my strengths and energy level, I shall strive to do more things I love, fewer things I loathe.
To grow intellectually, I explore many fields of interest with curiosity and empathy; I regularly read books and blogs to engage points of view that differ from mine, that stretch me, that stir me to more study and writing.
To grow as a writer, I listen to my focus group with their edits, quibbles and constructive criticism. And apply all that I can from better writers. The page you are reading now is not what I set out to write; it’s better for Bill the Quibbler says so.
Spiritual fruit, unlike automobiles or shoes, can’t be mass produced in some plant or by some formula. But we can plant seeds of faith. With your proverbial “shoe salesmen,” go where shoes are most needed, where people will walk with you. Walk a mile in their shoes and walk in His steps. When tired, let Christ carry you the rest of the way.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.