A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Nostalgic Christmas, ‘Just like it used to be’

“What makes for a real Christmas” is the subject of media blitz, feel-good stories, and this blog. We’re told a real Christmas is had if we “buy this now,” while there’s so many shopping and shipping days left. We must get “home for the holidays” or, lacking that family reunion, we find true love when meeting that special someone at a sappy Christmas tree lot, as depicted in schmaltzy Hallmark movies. I am a sap for the latter.
Others believe Christmas is real when we keep certain time-honored family traditions. Memorable Christmases for me, growing up, include stuffing myself with Mom’s sumptuous meals and cookies. Also decorating the tree with meaningful Christmas tree ornaments—now passed on to me, at her passing. I continue Mom’s tradition of stuffing the turkey and stockings—even putting a sour grapefruit in every sock, along with a sweet treat. All hung or wrapped in love, as if from Mom.
Christmas as it used to be, and still is, includes the Christmas Eve candlelight service, singing “Silent Night, Holy Night,” and carrying that shielded candle well into the night. The latter I continued to do as a young adult, home for the holidays, even when I did not share my parents’ faith in the Christ Child as Light of the World. I carry that tradition over to my own family and now do it with the two churches I pastor.
Deviate from those rituals we grew up with or those norms we carry on, and… well, Christmas is not the same. True enough, but Christmas can be just as real or meaningful—but with new traditions.
I was “home for the holidays” as a child—ditto when my kids were young. Then I got used to traveling to wherever Mom was—on Cape Cod, later at assisted living near Philly. That’s no longer doable, as she’s in heaven with other dearly missed saints, now doing Christmas differently—as in face-to-face with Jesus.
With kids grown and gone from our Madison home, and with families of their own in Minneapolis, that is where Sue and I now travel. They promise a dreamy white Christmas, at least this year. “Being with family”—that is the carryover tradition. Just as it used to be.
Almost, but not quite. Now we drop long-held traditions in favor of our kid’s traditions. We enjoy each other’s company immensely, but with all the comings and goings, the visits are shorter. And church is out. So is any substantive discussion of Jesus’ birthday, the case for Christmas, or the reason for the season.
For 30-plus years I show and tell some version of the Christmas story in a traditional year-end family newsletter. Children’s gifts are still placed under a tree—no longer a surprise from Santa, as before, but now found online or some gift registry at Amazon. Adults now gift one another certain “experiences” or date nights, with nothing much under the tree to open on Christmas morning. Our household is full and richer with less stuff, more fun outings.
Fun outings include an off-Broadway musical and Christmas concert. This year “Hamilton” and the Madison Symphony Christmas Concert and sing-along at the Overture Center, plus a Beatles tribute in Wisconsin Dells. Maybe even the Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” for the umpteenth time. (Shh, Sue might read this.)
Other Christmas traditions have come and gone, along with their instigators. No longer do I leave milk and cookies for Santa. No longer do I put boxes within boxes to disguise them from kiddos who shake their presents. I seek still to honor Mom or Dad by giving more to charity and reinforcing the habit of generosity. But the charities change, the connections get lost, and so does the reason for giving, it seems.
I give a ton to charity at year’s end, even ring bells and give rides, food, blood or clothing for the needy. But I sometimes wonder: why be that Good Samaritan now and not year-round? Why give with more mercy at this time of year, rather than hold back and give to only the “deserving poor” at other times?
Those rituals we unthinkingly embrace this time of year do contribute to our cultural understanding of Christmas. But the answer to "what makes a real Christmas?" is found in human history….
Consider Joseph. He had to travel that first Christmas, to his ancestral home—an act of inconvenient love for Mary and obedience to God—and to the Roman Caesar who ordered the journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem for tax purposes. That made possible what we celebrate on Dec. 25. If Joseph had not, the birth of Jesus would not be the same. Joseph acted out of love, even when inconvenient. He did not just do the expedient thing others expected or what tradition or custom directed him to do, but what God wanted. (The culture of his day expected him to divorce Mary for being pregnant out of wedlock.)
May you enjoy all that Christmas is meant to be—or, at least, as it used to be.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.