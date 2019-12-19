A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Nostalgic Christmas, ‘Just like it used to be’

Fun outings include an off-Broadway musical and Christmas concert. This year “Hamilton” and the Madison Symphony Christmas Concert and sing-along at the Overture Center, plus a Beatles tribute in Wisconsin Dells. Maybe even the Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” for the umpteenth time. (Shh, Sue might read this.)

Other Christmas traditions have come and gone, along with their instigators. No longer do I leave milk and cookies for Santa. No longer do I put boxes within boxes to disguise them from kiddos who shake their presents. I seek still to honor Mom or Dad by giving more to charity and reinforcing the habit of generosity. But the charities change, the connections get lost, and so does the reason for giving, it seems.

I give a ton to charity at year’s end, even ring bells and give rides, food, blood or clothing for the needy. But I sometimes wonder: why be that Good Samaritan now and not year-round? Why give with more mercy at this time of year, rather than hold back and give to only the “deserving poor” at other times?

Those rituals we unthinkingly embrace this time of year do contribute to our cultural understanding of Christmas. But the answer to "what makes a real Christmas?" is found in human history….