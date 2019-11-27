For years I made a living as a ghostwriter, and now I have another such assignment. No, I’m not writing about ghosts or the paranormal. Rather, I give voice to fledgling writers who need someone to help capture their thoughts and turn them into a readable, compelling book. As a freelance copy editor, it’s not my voice that counts. Like a well-behaved ghost, I stay in the background, invisible. Maybe I whisper sweet somethings to help others with coherence. With God’s blessing, it then comes out more accurately, clearly and compellingly.
A good friend, Nick Kaufmann, who had moved away but who remembered me and my productive writing-editing career from 20-plus years ago, dropped his draft in my lap or, more accurately, onto my laptop a few days ago. Unsolicited. This, after first inquiring if I was still alive and well, and in the business of writing. I told him, “Yes, I’m still here in Madison,” but “No, thanks, my focus is on pastoring two small-town churches north of here.”
Yet the subject matter—sudden loss, profound grief, discovered blessings—intrigued me and would not let me go. Nick had written a journal to help himself and others navigate grief after losing a spouse. His loss was “sudden” in that his beloved Sylvia died quietly in her sleep without any noticeable terminal illness. Date of death: May 24, 2014. His grief, profound as it was, has taken years and a grief journal to fully process. Out of that process we can see the seeds of hope, peace, joy and love.
Nick’s retrospective, slice-of-life journal—specifically the last six months of their life together—is chock full of poignant vignettes, some of which I shall reflect upon for you, my dear readers. I invite you to lose and find yourself in Nick and Sylvia’s story, recast for Advent.
Advent is a time of spiritual preparation, not only looking forward, but also looking back—to events yet to come, as well as events from 2,000 years ago though not written as a book of Advent reflections, that’s what I hope to get out of this journey with Saint Nick. (He would disavow that nickname, by the way, but it fits the Christmas season.) His brief on grief, when fully edited, will help those who wrestle with loss and grief by recapturing the memories and legacy of a loved one. When “Saint Nick” finally announces the “birth” of his embryonic book in published form, I’ll let you know how to get it. For now, for this first week of Advent, we see hope in the “Return of the Whippoorwill.”
To appreciate this story, I must first take you back to the early 1970’s at Gilead, our summer cottage for weekend getaways. One Saturday, I was rudely awakened by the annoying “song” of a whippoorwill bellowing some 10 feet from where I’m sleeping. The nocturnal whippoorwill, when calling from a distance and at dusk, presents a most bucolic sound—like that of the loon on a lake. But in close quarters and at 4 a.m.—that’s another story. Born and raised a city boy, there’s only so much “nature” I could take at this time. Often, I’d throw stuff and make noise, to shut the bird up and scare it away.
One weekend Sylvia’s dad, Joe, heard all this clatter and came to see what’s the matter. “Why would you want to do that?” he asked. “It’s a beautiful sound.” To Joe, raised a farm boy in rural Wisconsin, every sound and smell was a joy and reminder of his youth. Sylvia embraced this sentiment; thereafter, the song of the whippoorwill called to mind her dad and his love for anything country.
Fast forward four decades to when we’re living full-time at Gilead. In the early 2000s, I did not hear much from the bird; perhaps in the distance but never up close. Then, much to our surprise early evening in late April, the whippoorwill once again called outside our window—in the same location as he, or his great- great- … grandbird, had done decades before! Much to Sylvia’s delight. The song of the returning whippoorwill helped her recall her dad and our earlier experiences at Gilead. She felt it was a sign of her dad’s presence, and I had to agree. Long gone and now back, the song lasted for only a few nights, but Sylvia beamed with expectation every time this elusive bird visited. The hope and wellbeing engendered by this returning songbird was very personal for Sylvia—perhaps even an omen.
Postscript: The whippoorwill returned every evening for a week to be with us in grief, from Sylvia’s death until the funeral, but then stopped coming by. The bird has returned only a few times since—nevertheless a tender reminder and clear sign of loved ones lost and hope renewed.
As you look back at signs of things to come, what do you see? Any returning signs or songs in the night? From snapshots of everyday life, can you see signs of things unseen that give you hope?
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
