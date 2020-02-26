A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Share mustard-seed message of faith

As a pastor and hospice chaplain, I’ve seen others suffer. Pancreatic and other cancers take family, friends and the faithful alike.
I’ve also conducted memorial services for those who died too young. I’ve wept with grieving widows left with young children and boatloads of debt. It makes no sense on the surface of it.
Perhaps no other problem is more vexing than the problem of suffering and unanswered prayer. The presence of evil and persistence of suffering pose a key question about God. If God is good, all-knowing and all-powerful, why doesn’t He stop evil?
The existence of evil is a philosophical argument for another occasion. Instead I ask a more practical question, asking how suffering might shape us for good. Pain and suffering will never be fully understood in our life here on earth but God is our greatest good.
C.S. Lewis wrote in his book, “The Problem of Pain,” “Suffering is not good in itself. What is good in any painful experience is, for the sufferer, his submission to the will of God, and, for the spectators, the compassion aroused and the acts of mercy to which it leads.”
You have free articles remaining.
He wrote that a good God uses pain and suffering to grab our attention.
“God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our consciences, but shouts in our pains,” he wrote. “It is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.”
Many have experienced misery that brings friends who want to pray with us and for us. We are invited to pray longer or pray harder. If the problem persists unresolved, a person may feel shame or guilt. The sufferer might wonder if he or she is not spiritual enough or not good enough, or has failed God in some way. We might even question God, asking where He is when it hurts and what good can possibly come of a miserable situation.
The first disciples knew that vexing problem all too well. Coming off their mountaintop experience of the transfigured Christ, they were much enlightened and empowered by the divine encounter. They did what Jesus commissioned them to do -- engage people in spiritual need or crisis. They worked to help a demon-possessed boy, but their faith proved inadequate to heal him. When healing didn’t happen despite divine invocations, the disciples asked Jesus why they couldn’t do it.
Jesus then showed how little faith it takes to move such mountains. He healed the boy – and bemoaned the disciples’ lack of faith. He says even a little faith, as tiny as a mustard seed, if placed in God will remove an obstacle. A mustard seed can fit under a fingernail. Evidently it’s not the amount but the object of faith that matters. And God is the all-sufficient object of effective faith.
God never promised to explain why obstacles, injustice and evil persist – at least not this side of heaven. Turn those “why” questions into “how” questions. Imagine how a difficult or even terrible situation might be used for God’s glory. Consider how it could be turned into a message -- and how the sufferer, as the messenger, could share with others in similar difficult situations.
Read Matthew 17:1-21 to learn the story -- visit biblegateway.com and search for "Matthew 17" for more.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, 157 N. Spring St., Columbus, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.