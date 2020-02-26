A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Share mustard-seed message of faith

Many have experienced misery that brings friends who want to pray with us and for us. We are invited to pray longer or pray harder. If the problem persists unresolved, a person may feel shame or guilt. The sufferer might wonder if he or she is not spiritual enough or not good enough, or has failed God in some way. We might even question God, asking where He is when it hurts and what good can possibly come of a miserable situation.

The first disciples knew that vexing problem all too well. Coming off their mountaintop experience of the transfigured Christ, they were much enlightened and empowered by the divine encounter. They did what Jesus commissioned them to do -- engage people in spiritual need or crisis. They worked to help a demon-possessed boy, but their faith proved inadequate to heal him. When healing didn’t happen despite divine invocations, the disciples asked Jesus why they couldn’t do it.

Jesus then showed how little faith it takes to move such mountains. He healed the boy – and bemoaned the disciples’ lack of faith. He says even a little faith, as tiny as a mustard seed, if placed in God will remove an obstacle. A mustard seed can fit under a fingernail. Evidently it’s not the amount but the object of faith that matters. And God is the all-sufficient object of effective faith.