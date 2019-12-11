A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Sneak peaks and pecks of joy and love

The Kiss. It usually happens New Year’s Eve, just as the old year passes into the new but, for one couple I know, it would be the last such kiss and provide a rich memory, lasting a lifetime—from here to eternity. Once again, I draw from Nick Kaufmann’s grief journal for Advent reflections—this week on joy and love, tinged with the sorrow of losing beloved Sylvia. Such anecdotes of “I love you more!” and “Can’t we just snuggle?” are quirky and personal, yet so like our own married love. May these vignettes help you draw near to God and your dear ones this Advent.

Sylvia’s last year on earth began in downtown Minneapolis, surrounded by two dear friends we’ve known since the 1980s. We’ve been in each other’s homes over the years, this year (the Eve of 2014) longer than usual. Sylvia enjoyed their company and hospitality, playing cards and board games—her favorite thing to do. For New Year’s Eve we dressed up and went to the Shout House on North Fifth, which is known for their dueling piano and rock and roll sing-along. The place was packed, the dinner buffet so-so, the drinks OK. We got the schmaltzy hats, horns and plastic champagne glasses. As the evening wore on, banter from the performers grew more gross and crude, the music moved on from our era (‘50s and ‘60s) to the ‘90s, so we left well before midnight and returned to our hosts’ home.