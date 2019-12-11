A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Sneak peaks and pecks of joy and love

The Kiss. It usually happens New Year’s Eve, just as the old year passes into the new but, for one couple I know, it would be the last such kiss and provide a rich memory, lasting a lifetime—from here to eternity. Once again, I draw from Nick Kaufmann’s grief journal for Advent reflections—this week on joy and love, tinged with the sorrow of losing beloved Sylvia. Such anecdotes of “I love you more!” and “Can’t we just snuggle?” are quirky and personal, yet so like our own married love. May these vignettes help you draw near to God and your dear ones this Advent.
Sylvia’s last year on earth began in downtown Minneapolis, surrounded by two dear friends we’ve known since the 1980s. We’ve been in each other’s homes over the years, this year (the Eve of 2014) longer than usual. Sylvia enjoyed their company and hospitality, playing cards and board games—her favorite thing to do. For New Year’s Eve we dressed up and went to the Shout House on North Fifth, which is known for their dueling piano and rock and roll sing-along. The place was packed, the dinner buffet so-so, the drinks OK. We got the schmaltzy hats, horns and plastic champagne glasses. As the evening wore on, banter from the performers grew more gross and crude, the music moved on from our era (‘50s and ‘60s) to the ‘90s, so we left well before midnight and returned to our hosts’ home.
We watched TV, toasted the ball-drop in Times Square at 11 p.m. our time, then socialized and watched more TV until midnight. After champagne and snacks, we watched fireworks over the city from the window. However, the best was yet to come—a traditional midnight competition that Sylvia and I have kept up since early in our marriage. At the stroke of midnight, whoever first said, “I love you more!” was deemed the more loving partner in the relationship—at least for the upcoming year.
Every New Year’s Eve we’d stealthily utter the phrase at midnight—just before, during or after “The Kiss.” Most years it’s a tie, or win-win. Some years one would catch the other off-guard and “win.” In 50-plus years of celebrating together, I can’t recall any year we both forgot. Most years it was whispered with the New Year’s Eve kiss. This year she caught me completely off-guard before I could blurt it out. Of course, she rejoiced at catching me in the moment. She did love me “more” for 2014—and forever! And I’m all the happier for it. I can still sense her braggadocio smile and chuckle.
We didn’t know death was coming later that year, but were confident, hopeful and trusting in the Lord, as we continued to faithfully walk the road He put before us.
You have free articles remaining.
Nick’s grief journal reveals another aspect of joy and love that married couples will recognize—and not just for Advent, but for all of life. If you want Kaufmann’s book when it comes out, contact me care of the Columbus Journal.
Couples eventually learn the loving gestures the other enjoys—or doesn’t. One such thing is “touch” —or more to the point in my case, “snuggling.” When first married, TV-couch time and snuggling quickly turned to foreplay. Eventually Sylvia simply asked, “Can’t we just snuggle?” Knowing me as she did, Sylvia ruled out my blunt approach to “snuggling.” Not the touchy-feely type, Sylvia did not enjoy displays of affection—not even handholding and, God forbid, kissing in public.
In the latter years of marriage, we kept to our side of the bed, our own TV chairs and bucket seats of the car; thus you see how rare our snuggling had become. Once I suggested that we move the couch so we could both watch TV sitting close-like. But Sylvia valued her private space, so that wasn’t going to happen, and I’m such a twit that I’d likely would have interfered with most of her TV shows. Oh well, we still enjoyed hugs in the kitchen; sexual and non-sexual gestures of love, tenderness, and my persistent pestering that turned into teasing. I know she enjoyed the attention, because she tolerated this behavior without objection. True signs of mutual love, right out of 1 Corinthians 13.
One lazy Saturday morning as she got up from bed, I suggested, “How about snuggling with me? No sex, just snuggling.” “Sure…” she replied, but no doubt wondering what I was up to. We spooned for a while, then fell back to sleep in each other’s arms—snuggling. Perhaps half-hour, no more, but physically together when we awoke. Surprise, surprise! First time in years. She rose above her personal, physical privacy to accept and enjoy my tender expression of love. A rich blessing for me at the time, especially how it unfolded, which I shall always treasure.
Such joy and love—like The Kiss on New Year’s, two signs of Advent. May joy and love be rekindled for you and yours as you walk in the Light of Advent.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.