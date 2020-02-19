A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: To be good enough we need Jesus

We might hope God will do right by us – heal us and answer our prayers. We might think we deserve as much. Maybe not the other guy – the criminal, the hate group or the hated group – but as for us we are good enough for God. Or so we might think.

The problem with such thinking is that nowhere in Scripture does it say that if we’re good enough God will give us what we deserve. Instead we are reminded time and again not to presume on our relationship with God. God gives grace to the undeserving.

“To some who were confident of their own righteousness and looked down on everyone else, Jesus told this parable. Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed, ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people – robbers, evildoers, adulterers – or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.’ But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.’ I tell you that this man, rather than the other, went home justified before God.” – Luke 18:9-14

Lent begins with admitting we are sinners who need mercy.

“While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” – Romans 5:8