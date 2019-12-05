For this Advent reflection, I return to the embryonic book on grief by Nick Kaufmann, to be copy-edited by me and published next year. More, later, on how to get that book. This week, I share two of his vignettes: One typifies an extended family enjoying Christmas. (We all live for such all-together moments.) This day of blessing, together with the second day recast below, frame six months of blessings in a slice-of-life and bookend the Advent of Peace.
We decided to do Christmas at the Kalahari Water Park Resort in Wisconsin Dells ten days before the actual Christmas. This pre-Christmas event would be in lieu of gifting to one another, but we’d still do a “white elephant exchange” in the holiday gifting spirit. The kids pitched in, while we covered most of the room and board cost. Sylvia masterminded it, along with our expert travel planner, Lenore.
After some price wrangling and a site visit, we booked the Entertainment Villa in the Ny-um-ba section of the African-themed resort complex. This spacious two-story, stand-alone building had five bedrooms and four baths, a rec room with bar and pool table, private parking and its own entrance, plus a “ginormous” kitchen, where the ladies cooked meals. It could accommodate 18 guests—perfect for the 16 of us. Shuttles transported the kids between the Villa and the waterpark and amusement areas. We arrived on Sunday, Dec. 15, with all our food, booze, bathing suits, a ceramic Christmas tree, a carload of fancy-wrapped white elephant gifts, and all the kids in tow. We stayed just two nights, three days, leaving on Tuesday, but we created memories for a lifetime.
It was a most blessed event— even the Best. Christmas. Ever. We left the 25th open for each family unit to celebrate by themselves. Sylvia was in her glory, as she rode herd over grandkids coming and going in the villa and at the resort. She spoiled them—“within reason,” she would add. She even donned a bathing suit to wade into the water with the younger ones.
Bittersweet, however, is the reminder that this would be our last Christmas with Sylvia and her last with our entire immediate family. A last group pic imprints the gathering in our memory as the Lord delights her and prepares us (the family) for the months that lie ahead.
The second vignette I’m pulling from Nick’s grief journal depicts an inauspicious day full of life, love and laughter—giving no hint that Sylvia would die in her sleep, at peace, the next day, May 24, 2014.
Sylvia had trouble starting my old van while gassing up at Kwik Trip. The ignition key was tricky and would not turn for her—leaving her stranded and exasperated when no one responded to her calls for help. Assistance finally came, the van started, and the extended family all met up for a KFC picnic and kids’ soccer game, on schedule. During the game, I spontaneously reached over and gave Sylvia a kiss, which Lenore captured on her smart phone. Not only was it the last pic of Sylvia and me together, we were kissing. What a memory! Thank you, Lord.
After our team won the game, and after her bad experience with my van, Sylvia took the four girls in our son’s newer mini-van and relegated me and the four boys to my van. We were to meet at Gilead. Running another errand, our two vans meet up, serendipitously. I vividly recall talking with Sylvia through the open van windows and, once again, planting a kiss on her lips.
Then we were off, heading to Gilead, 90 minutes away, ready to spend quality time together for the entire weekend. With no parents to negotiate handling of the kids, she had all eight to herself for our new adventure at Gilead. In her element at last, confident that everything would work out fine in the hands of the Lord. But God had different plans.
I recall Sylvia on the couch with her drink, tired, but relaxed and at peace. I flicked on the TV and brought her books to set on her nightstand. After our nightly peck on the lips and ritualistic “love you,” we went to bed. Same routine as any other night. I did not notice anything unusual, as I climbed into bed and fell quickly asleep. But this would be the last time I’d see Sylvia alive.
During Advent we also anticipate with peace and joy the Second Coming of Christ to rule the world in truth and grace. But the unexpected timing of that heavenly event, like death, is unknown. In either event, Christ will usher us to be with him in paradise and peace, while others enjoy good times and go about business as usual here on earth.
For the rest of the story about the suddenness of Christ’s return and the advent of peace that surpasses all understanding, I invite you reread Matthew 24:36-44, the Lectionary text used by many preachers last week.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
