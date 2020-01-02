A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Why celebrate Jan. 6 as Jesus' birthday?

By “birth” date, some ascribed the Incarnational event (divine-made-human) to March 25 (conception), not Dec. 25 (Jesus’ birth), adding confusion. Hence, for centuries, the Church could not agree as to when Jesus was conceived/born—thus no fixed date for celebrating Christmas. The current date of Dec. 25, like the final decision on the canon of Scripture, took hundreds of years to take hold church-wide; but even now, the Eastern half of the Church went with Jan. 6. More on that below.

While the Early Church did not replace pagan holidays with one of its own, they did calculate the date of Christ’s conception and/or birth in a convoluted way. It seems some Church fathers, e.g., Hippolytus of Rome (170-235 A.D.) and Tertullian of Carthage (155-220) calculated a date for Jesus’ birth by first reckoning a date for his death—the Friday before Passover, in the 33rd year, March 25. They reasoned the 14th of Nisan in the Hebrew calendar was equivalent to March 25 in the recalibrated Roman calendar.

Early Christian writers thought that Jesus, dying on March 25, was also conceived on that date. The belief that Jesus died on the same day he was conceived stems from the Jewish notion of "integral age"; namely, that great prophets were conceived on the same date as their death. Go figure.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}