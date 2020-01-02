A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Why celebrate Jan. 6 as Jesus' birthday?

Dec. 25 is so ingrained in our Western idea of Christmas that it’s hard to consider any competing dates, such as Jan. 6, adopted by the Eastern half of the Roman Empire. But which birth date is correct? And if we don’t know with certainty—and we don’t—why did half of the Church settle on Dec. 25, while the other half chose Jan. 6 as the anniversary? And what about the pop theory that Dec. 25 was chosen as a Christian alternative to pagan celebrations of winter solstice?
To get answers on dating Christmas, I scanned recent scholarship: Yale’s dean Andrew McGowan; websites Aleteia, once-and-future Catholics, and The Star of Bethlehem; plus Dennis Bennett’s book, “Origins of Christmas.” Hence, I’m convinced that early Christians chose Dec. 25 for convoluted, but good historical, astrological and symbolic reasons—but no pagan ones. Where some today see the coincidence of overlap as cultural appropriation and a pagan Christmas, Early Church fathers saw God had providentially selected Jesus over false pagan gods.
If the date of Christmas was chosen to outshine pagan celebrations of winter solstice, McGowan says, then we’d find supportive evidence in ancient Christian writings—but there’s none. Ambrose of Milan (339–397 A.D.), for one, describes Christ as the true “sun of righteousness” (per Malachi 4:2) who outshone the fallen gods of the old order. But Ambrose and Clement of Alexandria (150-215 A.D.), among others, proposed birth dates in March or April—making no mention of Dec. 25 or Jan. 6.
By “birth” date, some ascribed the Incarnational event (divine-made-human) to March 25 (conception), not Dec. 25 (Jesus’ birth), adding confusion. Hence, for centuries, the Church could not agree as to when Jesus was conceived/born—thus no fixed date for celebrating Christmas. The current date of Dec. 25, like the final decision on the canon of Scripture, took hundreds of years to take hold church-wide; but even now, the Eastern half of the Church went with Jan. 6. More on that below.
While the Early Church did not replace pagan holidays with one of its own, they did calculate the date of Christ’s conception and/or birth in a convoluted way. It seems some Church fathers, e.g., Hippolytus of Rome (170-235 A.D.) and Tertullian of Carthage (155-220) calculated a date for Jesus’ birth by first reckoning a date for his death—the Friday before Passover, in the 33rd year, March 25. They reasoned the 14th of Nisan in the Hebrew calendar was equivalent to March 25 in the recalibrated Roman calendar.
Early Christian writers thought that Jesus, dying on March 25, was also conceived on that date. The belief that Jesus died on the same day he was conceived stems from the Jewish notion of "integral age"; namely, that great prophets were conceived on the same date as their death. Go figure.
Modern popes also link Jesus’ conception and death but go further by linking the virgin conception of Jesus to the dawn of Creation itself, which allegedly took place March 25—a theory too convoluted to get into here.
Modern scholars, working independently, analyze Roman and Jewish (nonbiblical) sources, ancient prophecies (Daniel, Joel), modern astronomical calculations (dance of the “star”—or rather, convergence of planets—over Bethlehem), and Kepler’s equations. See bethlehemstar.net/. That website presents the signs, symbolism, science, and symmetry associated with Jesus’ birth and death in ways that convincingly support a traditional date for Christmas—apart from any pagan holiday.
Yet another reason for choosing Dec. 25 is advanced by John Chrysostom, Bishop of Constantinople (349-407 A.D.). He reasons: As Zechariah performed priestly duty in the Temple, an angel tells him that his wife Elizabeth would bear John the Baptist, a son conceived six months before Jesus would be conceived in Mary (Luke 1); Zechariah was in the eighth of 24 classes of Jewish priests, each class serving one week in the Temple; Rabbinical tradition fixed the class on duty when the Temple was destroyed in 70 A.D. and, calculating backward from that date, Zechariah's class would have been serving, Oct. 2-9 in 5 B.C. Hence, Mary's conception of Jesus, six months later, would have been the following March and Jesus' birth in December.
The net effect of these multiple reasons for choosing Dec. 25 for Christmas, however foreign to us now, at least demonstrates that Christians at the time were choosing dates of feasts based on Scripture, not paganism.
Now as for the competing date of Jan. 6, McGowan helps us get there. He says that in the Eastern Roman Empire, the dates of Jesus’ conception and death were also linked: “But instead of working from the 14th of Nisan in the Hebrew calendar, the easterners used the 14th of Artemisios in their local Greek calendar—April 6 to us.”
So Western Christianity celebrates Jan. 6 as a “little Christmas” or alternate date for celebrating Jesus’ birth, calling it “Epiphany,” meaning, an appearance of the divine. On this day, we commemorate the three (by tradition) Magi visiting the Christ Child. In church Jan. 5, I retell the story of “The Fourth Wiseman.” See you then.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.