As I write this, my streaking Brewers are four games up on the fading Cubs. Fifty years ago, this baseball fan was “willing” the underdogs, the Amazin’ Mets, to pass the Cubs and win the National League pennant. They did.
My darling Mets, the “Loveable Losers” with cast-offs from other teams, were the National League’s worst the previous seven years, but in 1969 the Cinderella team. Meanwhile the Cubs—stocked with future Hall of Famers like third baseman Ron Santo, infielder Ernie Banks, outfielder Billy Williams, and pitcher Ferguson Jenkins—had their fans in the Midwest. I’ve since met many. Since the Cubs had not won the NL pennant since 1945 and no World Series since 1908, “it was their turn.” In 1969, they were supposed to break the team curse and win it all—until they didn’t. They would wait 47 more years.
Their century of futility was on full display in 1969, as my Mets chased them down. The Cubs would be dubbed “the most celebrated second-place team in the history of baseball.” This reputation was solidified by their epic September collapse in 1969, losing 17 of 25 games that month, falling out of first place they had held for 155 days. The Mets took over first, winning 23 of 30 in the month.
At this point, you may be wondering how baseball stole a base from the religion page?
To answer this, I first draw from pop culture. In the movie “Oh, God!,” the character of God, played by the cigar-smoking George Burns, famously explains to the John Denver character that he’s still in the business of miracles. When pressed for a recent example of one, “God” explains: “The last miracle I performed was the 1969 Mets.” In the TV series “Moonlighting” in the episode dubbed “In God We Strongly Suspect,” the skeptic Maddie is also given the 1969 Mets as evidence of modern miracles. John Denver becomes a believer, but Maddie dismisses the 1969 Mets as a myth or hoax—or what some today call “fake news.”
But 50 years ago, as the Mets went on to beat the Atlanta Braves for the NL pennant, then the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series, a “miracle” did happen—at least several weird things conspired to give the Mets victory over the Cubs. I went to nine games that summer. The Mets lost the first three but won the last six in the their last at-bat—in the eighth, ninth or in extra innings! Two weird games stand out. On July 8, the Cubs took a 3-1 lead into the ninth against the Mets, then their rookie centerfielder, Don Young, misjudges not one, but two fly balls that boink off his glove for hits, allowing the Mets to pull out a 4-3 win. Then on Sept. 8, another out-of-the-ordinary thing happened: The ump got it wrong, calling Tommy Agee safe at home plate, handing the Mets another victory over the Cubs. Agee, years later, admitted he’d been tagged out—which catcher Randy Hundley knew all too well—judging from him jumping a mile in the air, hopping mad at the blown call.
My old love for the Mets has since been displaced by my new love for our home team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Fifty years ago, the Brewers did not exist. They were “born” in 1970 out of the failed Seattle Pilots, whom Bud Selig bought and brought here to replace the Milwaukee Braves, who had left in 1966 for Atlanta.
You have free articles remaining.
Two weeks ago, the Brewers were given up for dead when their team leader and reigning MVP, Christian Yelich, went down with a busted knee cap. No way, said the skeptics, will the Brewers catch the Cubs, much less win the pennant or the World Series, not without “Yellie.” Since then, as of this writing, the Brewers are on a tear, winning 11 of 13, motivated by their fallen superstar, great team chemistry, and next-man-up philosophy.
Are we witnessing another miracle in the making? Will the underdog Brewers win it all? If they do, it may not be so unique, as this same chemistry was evident on the 1969 Mets team, who were also like family.
Speaking of family, my parents read to me “The Little Engine that Could,” the “Tortoise and the Hare,” and other underdog-turned-hero stories. So when I first began following baseball in the mid-1950s, I rooted for underdogs. Whether the underdog Brewers go deep into the playoffs, or even go all the way, Lord only knows.
Whether they win or lose, I still love the underdog—which is what endears me to cheer and pastor small, never-say-die churches such as the First Presbyterian of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph. I love it when God lifts up the least, the last and the underdog. God does some of his best work in unexpected times, in unexpected places.
1969 was one of those times, and I am in one of those places. Make that two such places.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)