A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Wilderness strengthens us for life

I love a good “wandering in the wilderness” story. The protagonist is passionate and ready to venture forth – to not only survive but also to thrive. The hero suffers during the quest. He or she perseveres through thick and thin to overcome giant obstacles and accomplish a noble cause. The cause will be bigger than one person’s gain; a true hero provides for one and all a path that breaks through to the other side.
Such epic elements animate the Bible’s story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt. He leads them through the wilderness – and after 40 years to the Promised Land. It took that long in the wilderness because they tended to forget about God. Moses could take the people out of Egypt – though it took 10 plagues and a mad dash through the Red Sea – but he could not take Egypt out of the people. God was not pleased with their idolatry – nor ours. Yet He provides a “way of escape when temptation is too great to bear,” as in 1 Corinthians 10:13.
To remember the ways of God, observers of Lent follow Jesus through the wilderness for 40 days. Empowered by God’s Spirit and the Word of truth, a fasting and famished Jesus resisted Satan in the wilderness – and later He defeated death on the Cross. Wandering in the wilderness with Moses or Jesus provides valuable life lessons for Lent and beyond.
A wilderness is where authentic faith is born and bred. God promised to lead the people under Moses through the wilderness “to humble and test you in order to know what was in your heart, whether or not you would keep his commands,” says Deuteronomy 8:2. God’s warnings to the wandering Hebrew people were recorded for our benefit today. Inner character, saving faith and hope in God develop through the struggles and adversity of a wilderness, says the apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 10.
A wilderness can derail and destroy us – or strengthen and redirect us. Embracing God’s fatherly discipline, we can break through the obstacles and hardships of a wilderness to build authentic faith that lasts. God testing us is like an effective parent taking the long view, not shielding us from consequences.
“As a man chastens his son, so the Lord your God chastens you.” – Deuteronomy 8:5
You have free articles remaining.
If faith comes with gilded privilege and a protective bubble, then when hardships hit the faithful are discouraged and surrender too easily.
Farmers and woods folk know that principle. If watered sparingly when young, trees send their roots deeper into soil in search of moisture at greater depths. That prepares them for truly dry times. Conversely trees potted and watered in a greenhouse are like coddled kids who wilt later in difficult times. Likewise a cabin builder finds strong timber higher on the mountain where trees are tested and toughened by harsher weather.
The sacrifices of Lent, though short-lived, can thus be likened to trees in the wilderness; both are tested and strengthened for the long haul.
Paul also likens a wilderness to a fight for life.
“We are hard-pressed on every side but not crushed, perplexed but not in despair, persecuted but not abandoned, struck down but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body.” – 2 Corinthians 4:8-10
Though bullied by many, we’re not defeated. Though our way is blocked, there’s an exit. Though pursued by the enemy, God defends us. Though overthrown by body blows, we’re not overcome. And in a final image from Paul, we die to self but rise again until our lifework is finished.
Through winds of trial and storms of temptation we grow strong, extend deeper roots of faith and live on a more-exalted level. Ours is a wilderness faith – wilderness born and bred, pure and simple. How we ultimately fare depends on whether we heed God’s warnings regarding the wilderness – and if we follow the example of Jesus. Remember God is with us. We will not face testing beyond what we can endure.
Not all who wander in Wilderness are lost. The Israelites were lost; Jesus was not. What about you?
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, 157 N. Spring St., Columbus, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.