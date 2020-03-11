A Columbus Pastor’s Perspective: Wilderness strengthens us for life

I love a good “wandering in the wilderness” story. The protagonist is passionate and ready to venture forth – to not only survive but also to thrive. The hero suffers during the quest. He or she perseveres through thick and thin to overcome giant obstacles and accomplish a noble cause. The cause will be bigger than one person’s gain; a true hero provides for one and all a path that breaks through to the other side.

Such epic elements animate the Bible’s story of Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt. He leads them through the wilderness – and after 40 years to the Promised Land. It took that long in the wilderness because they tended to forget about God. Moses could take the people out of Egypt – though it took 10 plagues and a mad dash through the Red Sea – but he could not take Egypt out of the people. God was not pleased with their idolatry – nor ours. Yet He provides a “way of escape when temptation is too great to bear,” as in 1 Corinthians 10:13.

To remember the ways of God, observers of Lent follow Jesus through the wilderness for 40 days. Empowered by God’s Spirit and the Word of truth, a fasting and famished Jesus resisted Satan in the wilderness – and later He defeated death on the Cross. Wandering in the wilderness with Moses or Jesus provides valuable life lessons for Lent and beyond.