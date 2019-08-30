Work and life are supposed to be kept in balance, right? Wrong! say executive coaches and ministry leaders. This being Labor Day weekend featuring a huge parade and Corn Fest in Randolph, I am taking a creative pause to reflect on my work-life balance. With four part-time gigs, my life is not balanced. After reading Gary Keller, Malcom Gladwell, Marcus Buckingham, and Craig Groeschel, I now know that work-life balance is not worth pursuing. It’s not only a futile pursuit, but counter-productive to achieving one’s goals. Instead, do this….
First, ask yourself, “What is the one thing such that, by doing it, everything else on your to-do list will become easier or unnecessary?” You think you lack the time or skill to do everything right—and you’d be right. Multi-tasking dilutes our energies and produces just average results. To-do lists do not fully engage us. Better to prioritize doing the one right thing, so say the experts.
You discover that “one thing” when you apply Pareto’s “80/20 Rule.” This evidenced-based rule states that 80% of outcomes or output results from 20% of your input. That is, 80% of your ministry results from 20% of your volunteers or staff. Ditto, 80% of your sales are attributable to 20% of the product line or salesforce. The experts would have us then leverage that 20% again, by applying Pareto’s Rule to discover the 4% that leverages the other 16%. Repeat and repeat, until you’ve identified that one thing that leverages, through time, all the desired results.
Tilt to that one extreme side or another, for a season, and do that one thing well, we are told. That one extreme thing will change depending on timeframe (day, week, month, year, 5-year), life stage (e.g., active parenting or retirement), and place on the career ladder (e.g. starting up or winding down). But, in the moment, doing one highly leverageable thing is the fulcrum around which all else pivots: e.g., on Tuesdays that one thing for me is sermon prep; Friday evenings, dating my mate. Sunday afternoons, rest and recharge.
Buckingham calls work-life balance a “strange aspiration”—as if work is bad and life is good. The better categories to discern and plan around are not “work” and “life,” but “love” and “loathe.” To figure out what you love, spend a week with clipboard in hand and note at various checkpoints whether the activity is one you loved, or one you loathed. Then, modify your job description to do more of what you love. Buckingham has found that 73% of us—myself, included—are free to modify our time allocations, but only 18% of us do so. Your challenge, from Buckingham, is to “change the content of your job over time, so it contains more of the things you love doing and fewer you ache to escape.” Hence, we best live not in balance, but with things we love exceeding things we loathe.
Another expert on success, Craig Groeschel, warns of unhealthy perfectionism. Except for neurosurgery and other exact professions or extreme sports (climbing “free solo”), where perfection is the only “live” option, we are to practice GETMO—that is, “Good Enough To Move On.” Once again, the stated goal is to leverage that one thing in the cost-benefit analysis where output most exceeds input. Such return on investment applies to mental work: e.g., in my preaching. How much time is best spent on producing a quality sermon? Let’s say eight hours gets me to 90% for “good enough,” and 16 hours gets me to 95%, or great. What then if I put in 40 hours?
At 40 hours, I will have overcooked the sermon. With greatly diminishing returns no one is happier, and my other work is left undone. GETMO gets more done. This principle applies to any individual, small business or church with limited resources. Built-in constraints drive creativity and innovation by eliminating options, niceties, and lesser priorities. “We already have everything we need to do everything we are called to do,” says Groeschel, reassuringly.
It’s as if he “stole” that from the apostle Peter: “God’s divine power has given us everything we need for life and godliness through our knowledge of him who called us” (2 Peter 1:3). When pressed for silver and gold by a crippled beggar outside the temple one day, Peter acknowledged the limitations that many small-budget churches face: “Silver or gold I do not have, but what I have I give to you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk” (Acts 3:6).
Yes, God guides by what he provides, but God also guides by what he withholds. So embrace your God-given limitations—your lack of silver or gold—and lean to the extreme and on God, whatever results in the most good. But in either event, do that one right thing within every leverageable moment. The out-of-balance results will delight you, your God, and may even get someone walking by faith, wanting GETMO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)