The column I wrote last week—“Work-Life balance is a myth”—was admittedly tilted. In that space I was asserting that work and life need not be perfectly balanced, as if “work” was a bad thing needing to be balanced off with “life,” which is all good. As a necessary counterweight to that argument, we must restore the sacred work-rest rhythm. If out of balance or muddied, we suffer. Sabbath rest, whether religiously observed or not, is a requirement.
Without a rhythm of rest in our busy lives, illness or injury will become our Sabbath. As a chaplain and a pastor who makes hospital calls, I have seen this truth about rest come home to roost time and time again. With a mixture of sadness and relief, patients are sidelined. If truth be told, they share a gratefulness at escaping whatever was oppressing them in their hectic workweek. Albeit forced on them by illness or accident, and with timing not of their choosing, they’re nonetheless grateful for a “time out” to recover health and reset their internal compass.
The sacred rhythm of a Sabbath rest is built into all of Creation, and not just “in the beginning” (Genesis 1). Sabbath and Creation both revolve around the timing of things more cyclical than linear (see Ecclesiastes 3:1-8). The seasons—and our attendant activity in them—repeat year after year; the Sabbath… week after week. The Creator is all about new beginnings—not just The Opening Act, but in an ongoing way.
From a period of dormancy springs new life. For plants and hibernating animals, winter is their seasonal Sabbath; for small churches, the dormant period is summer. For humans, Sabbath is not just weekly—that is, not just Sundays for observant Christians—or Fridays for Muslims, or Saturdays for Jews. Think “portable” Sabbath where prayers or meditation or tranquility can happen anytime, anyplace, for anyone. The beauty and benefit of Sabbath is not in making it an obligation, nor making one worship service bigger or better than the last one. Rather, the ordinariness and familiarity of liturgy and rituals in a place we repeatedly visit—that’s what invigorates.
Sabbath for all Creation says, “Stop now.” The Sabbath principle underscores the cycle of life and death: a time of fullness and… emptiness, a time to sow… and reap, a time to be silent… and speak up. We complain about winter hanging on too long in Wisconsin, but there is rhyme and reason for the seasons progressing from one to the next as they do. A seedling will not be tempted out of the ground by a warm January; it will emerge from dormancy in the fullness of time, under favorable conditions and by some inner clock. Likewise, a bear or woodchuck will hibernate for months and emerge only when its body clock says, “Wake up.”
So also, our body clock awakens only after appropriate downtime. The body is not wired for round-the-clock activity and accomplishment, but it requires dormancy to consolidate its learning and memories from the previous day and restore its energy for a new one. And, lo and behold, life goes on while we’re down and out or asleep. We’re not indispensable to running the universe. Imagine that!
We’ll always have more to do than time to do it, but that built-in limitation should tell us something: Don’t push it. Even Jesus—who could do it all—stopped out. He did not heal everyone; he left behind the leper, the lame, and the blind in many cities (see Mark 1:32-39). He was a prayerful, unhurried kind of guy—a still point in a turning world.
Jesus could spend 40 days on spiritual retreat, whereas I find even 40 minutes of silence or four hours alone excruciating. His unhurried pace frustrated his followers on their way to heal some guy’s daughter (see Mark 5:21-43). His friend Lazarus died at Bethany during Jesus’ two-day delay getting there (see John 11). When pressed to hasten the coming Kingdom or expedite a Big Reveal party as the Jewish Messiah, Jesus would say, “My time has not yet come” (John 2:4). He, unlike us, would not be tyrannized by the urgent. And when that time did come and Jesus died, he lay dormant in a tomb three days. God could have raised him in two days, or one, or God could have made him invincible. Perhaps even the Anointed One needed to rest in death before rising again to do his marvelous work.
If the Creator rested on the seventh day, and Jesus the Anointed One took time out, so can we. We can recover the sacred rhythm of rest (see Matthew 11:28-30). Busyness muddies our wisdom and dilutes our energy. As we wisely seek clarity and perspective, better a time of stillness than mud. Psalm 23 says it best: Beside green pastures and still waters, God restores our soul.
