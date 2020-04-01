A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Look for helpers, be helpers

“Mr. Rogers” is famous for saying, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers.’ You will always find people who are helping.”

Just look around to see helpers or “Good Samaritans” doing their thing in this scary virus outbreak, now more than before. They do so as good neighbors picking up groceries, delivering meals, giving blood, donating time or money to charities, and finding work for the newly jobless.

Helpers can also be seen at the corporate level. We see Hanes, the maker of cotton underwear, volunteering to make cotton masks. We see General Motors shifting from making cars to ventilators. Likewise a whiskey maker is now devoting its resources to making hand sanitizer.

It’s the good that God intends. It’s how we turn this crisis into an opportunity. I believe as the shutdown continues even more helpers will join the movement. Maybe even you. Or you may be at home wondering how to help those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Before the current restrictions regarding hands-on out-of-home helpers, and before “Mr. Rogers” was highlighting all the helpers a generation ago, there was the Good Samaritan highlighted by Jesus. Read that story in Luke 10:25-37.