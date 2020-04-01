A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: Look for helpers, be helpers

“Mr. Rogers” is famous for saying, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers.’ You will always find people who are helping.”
Just look around to see helpers or “Good Samaritans” doing their thing in this scary virus outbreak, now more than before. They do so as good neighbors picking up groceries, delivering meals, giving blood, donating time or money to charities, and finding work for the newly jobless.
Helpers can also be seen at the corporate level. We see Hanes, the maker of cotton underwear, volunteering to make cotton masks. We see General Motors shifting from making cars to ventilators. Likewise a whiskey maker is now devoting its resources to making hand sanitizer.
It’s the good that God intends. It’s how we turn this crisis into an opportunity. I believe as the shutdown continues even more helpers will join the movement. Maybe even you. Or you may be at home wondering how to help those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Before the current restrictions regarding hands-on out-of-home helpers, and before “Mr. Rogers” was highlighting all the helpers a generation ago, there was the Good Samaritan highlighted by Jesus. Read that story in Luke 10:25-37.
A current reading and contextualized re-telling of that story should focus on the religious elites who played it safe, kept their social distance and did nothing to help. A priest happened to be going down the same road. When he saw by the side of the road a man who had been attacked and left for dead, he passed by on the other side. So too a Levite, when he came to the place and saw the man, passed by on the other side.
You have free articles remaining.
Contrast that with what the Samaritan does.
“But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him. He went to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine.”
“Social distancing” was very much in vogue back when Old Testament laws determined what and who was “clean” and “unclean.” Such a determination applied for health reasons not only to contaminated objects and property, but also to people – though for hateful reasons and hurtful results. The suspected corpse in this parable – the guy “left for dead” by side of the road – would be especially unclean. Samaritans were a hated group – racially mixed, kept socially apart and considered innately “unclean.” That was not for anything they did, nor for any ongoing public health or safety concerns – but for who they were.
Jesus concludes his parable with, “Go and do likewise,” commending the Samaritan as a good example of how to love God and neighbor. But the Gospel is good news, not mere advice or examples to follow. The Gospel of Jesus announces what our Savior has done for us – not advice for us to “go and do likewise.”
The compelling reason or prime cause for loving others is that God first loved us. The love of God in Christ conquers the fear that binds. So “loving others” is not only a command but is possible. By faith in Christ we are free to love. We can now love as never before because God’s perfect love, if received in our hearts, “casts out our fear” – so says John the Apostle in 1 John 4:19-21.
Fear of a contagious virus, economic loss or even physical death need not hold us back. Knowing we are loved, we would not “pass by on the other side” but engage with “bandages … oil and wine” – much as the Good Samaritan did. Or help as those in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood always do.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, 157 N. Spring St., Columbus, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!