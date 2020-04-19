A Columbus Pastor's Perspective: “The Stranger and the Stone Soup!”

The Stone Soup story begins, as many legends do, with a kindly old stranger wandering the land looking for help.
There are as many versions of this legend as there are storytellers around the world. The stranger is either a homeless vagabond, a monk, a war-weary-soldier or a wandering minstrel. The land is either poverty- plague- or drought-stricken. The stone could be an axe head. In either event, put yourself in this story: You are the stranger, the host or the poor.
As the stranger passes by, villagers lock their doors, fearing the worst, that sickness and death might spread. He asks, “Why be so frightened. I’m a simple traveler, looking to stay for the night and a meal to eat.
“There’s nothing in the whole province,” villagers answer. “We are weak, our children are starving. Better keep moving on.”
“Oh, I have everything I need,” he said. “In fact, I want to make stone soup to share with you all.” He pulled out an iron cauldron, filled it with water, and began building a fire under it. Then, with fanfare, he draws a plain stone from his silken bag and drops it into the water.
Upon hearing rumors of food, the villagers came out of hiding. As the stranger sniffed the “broth” and licked his lips in anticipation, hunger overcame their fear. “Ahh,” the stranger said to himself rather loudly, “I do like a tasty stone soup. Of course, stone soup with cabbage—can’t be beat.”
Soon a villager procured a small cabbage for the pot. “Wonderful!” cried the stranger. “I once had stone soup with cabbage, with salt beef as well—fit for a king.” The village butcher managed to find some salt beef . . . and so it went, through potatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and so on—until there was indeed a delicious meal for everyone to share.
The village elder offered the stranger a great deal of money for the stone, but he refused to sell it and traveled on. The stranger came upon a group of children. He gave the silken bag with stone to the youngest, whispering, “It was not the stone, but the villagers who performed the magic.”
In the end, magic is found in the kindness extended from people helping one another through hard times. Sound familiar?
For another magical meal-sharing moment—one that reveals more than just the kindness of villagers welcoming a wandering minstrel—I invite you to read Luke 24:13-35. In this biblical account, two villagers, walking from Jerusalem home to Emmaus, share their loss and grief with a perfect stranger. He listens as they lament their dreams and hero who had just died.
Then, to their surprise and delight, the unrecognizable stranger recounts how recent events fulfilled ancient prophecy. The suffering, death and resurrection of their hero were all part of God’s plan from the beginning.
Stunned by this positive spin on the day’s devastating news, the two tearful disciples want to hear more. So they invite him home for a meal. Without such kindness, this stranger would have kept to himself, and our hosts would never have experienced a very real God-moment. But in sharing a “we’re-in-this-crisis-together” meal, that stranger reveals himself. He turns out to be Jesus the Christ, raised from the dead (24:35).
As you walk with the Risen Christ on that Emmaus road, how far along are you? Already “home,” inviting Christ into your heart? Or halfway home, at a fork in the road, asking, “Now what?” Or unable to see Jesus anywhere, you’re praying: “Lord, open my eyes.” Amen.
The Rev. Dietrich Gruen is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, 157 N. Spring St., Columbus, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Randolph. Email dgruen@chorus.net to reach him.
Rev. Dietrich Gruen is Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and Bethany Presbyterian of Randolph.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!