Amy Laundrie: An examined life

If you’re like me, isolation has caused you to examine all you’ve taken for granted. Aside from worrying about big issues such as health and finances, I imagine you might be missing your bud-dies, your activities, and your barber or hairdresser.

It’s been almost three months since I’ve gotten a haircut. After desperately examining my bangs, I called my beautician. “Let’s Zoom,” she said, “and I’ll show you how to fringe your bangs.” She set up a meeting, we connected, and I learned the technique. We parted with affectionate words making me examine our relationship. We were as close as sisters. No, wait, I’m too old to be her sister. I really must remember that.

During these times, you might be examining alternate ways to connect with family and friends. My family celebrated Easter through Zoom. It wasn’t ideal, but I got to see the grandkids, including those in California, and all fourteen of us were “together,” something that has never happened be-fore at Easter.

Examining how we can make our environment more pleasant is also worthwhile. I repainted flower pots in bright colors. It not only calmed me, but gave me a feeling of accomplishment. I ordered seeds and can now anticipate neighbors and visitors admiring my zinnias, bachelor buttons, and coleus in colorful flowerpots.