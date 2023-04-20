Let’s celebrate with Mother Earth this spring. As stewards working hard to protect our home, we should also set aside time to enjoy it. Join a group or enjoy a solo adventure. Most of these ideas are near Wisconsin Dells. If you live elsewhere, though, they may inspire you to search for similar recreational opportunities in your area.
- Unplug, get out of cyberspace, and into the natural world. Relax by hiking a section of The Ice Age Trail, a 1,000-mile Wisconsin footpath following the terminal moraine of the last ice age glacier. It includes rocky terrain, open prairies, and forests that will inspire you or simply let you breathe deeply and feel grateful for the people who made these trails possible. For more information, visit iceagetrail.org.
- Explore Ableman’s Gorge State Natural Area near Rock Springs, a dramatic gorge which includes ancient quartzite rock faces. My husband and I hiked it and climbed the difficult vertical trail so we could enjoy the scenery from the top of the bluff. It’s off Highway 136 near the Baraboo River. Bring a container so you can fill it with water from an artesian well near the site.
- Quincy Bluff and Wetlands State Natural Area in Adams has many trails, some of which are challenging. My family spent our time rock climbing. We reached an impressive height on Quincy’s Bluff where we took in the view of area wetlands.
- Chapel Gorge Trail is a 1.8 mile loop trail near Birchcliff Resort in the Dells. Forest bathe through a wooded area. At the midpoint, enjoy the view of the Wisconsin R
- iver, including the Narrows.
- Rocky Arbor State Park has the noise from the interstate, but I’d still recommend exploring it, especially in spring. Sandstone bluffs give way to wetlands, which attract many ducks and geese. I discovered a delicate periwinkle-colored spring flower along the trail, one I’d never seen before.
- Visit the Great Blue Heron rookery at Devil’s Lake. Bring binoculars, camera, and maybe chairs so you can soak in the sounds and sights of these entertaining herons.
- Mirror Lake has popular hiking trails such as Echo Rock, but did you know about the trails south of Fern Dell Road? Grab a map and explore.
- Parking is available between the Mirror Lake Par
k entrance and the Seth Peterson cottage for an especially picturesque hike—Pulpit Rock Trail. The Frien
- ds of Mirror Lake added impressive signage about the history of the Fern Dell area. After arriving at Pulpit Rock, we soaked in the breathtaking view of the emerald-green water of Fern Dell.
- If you want some quiet time, choose a “Dells of the Wisconsin River” trail that is seldom used. It’s at 804 61st St., Wisconsin Dells, and allows you to hike down to a sandy beach.
- Park near the River Walk Pub and enjoy a leisurely stroll on The Wisconsin Dells Riverwalk, which begins downtown and meanders on a paved pathway that hugs the Wisconsin River. Pause to appreciate the beauty of the river that made Wisconsin Dells famous.
- As a Tree City, Wisconsin Dells is celebrating Arbor Day on April 28 by giving away hickory, white cedar and yellow birch saplings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of the Municipal Building. Stop in and pick up a tree or two.
- Ready to party? Join others in Project Clean and pick up litter to make our home even more beautiful, then enjoy the delicious food at the celebration picnic held at Ralph Hines Park at 11:15 a.m. May 6. Contact Dave Clemens at
- or text him at 608-408-8941 for details.
C’mon, Earth-lovers. Let’s party.
Author Amy Laundrie, a Wisconsin Dells resident, writes a weekly column for Capital Newspapers. Reach her at laundrie@live.com.