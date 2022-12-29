Amy Laundrie: Welcoming a new year of things that have never been

‘And now let us welcome the New Year, full of things that have never been.” The Austrian poet and writer Rainer Maria Rilke’s quote rattles in my head as I change the wall calendar. I like the idea of a New Year’s resolution that welcomes things that have never been. While I’m not going to go crazy and participate in my first polar bear plunge, I might want to check out other activities that are on my bucket list such as experiencing the dog sledding at Christmas Mountain. If you, too, are looking for something novel to try, 2023 might be the year to join the fun-loving pickleball players at “Just a Game,” or the hardy outdoor enthusiasts at Mirror Lake’s candlelight ski nights or the theater lovers who regularly enjoy Baraboo’s Al. Ringling Theatre offerings. Simply trying a new winter drink such as a hot toddy or a new recipe—I’m trying pumpkin stew—will be a great start to welcoming things that have never been. Before we know it, winter will be over and it’ll be time to look ahead toward renewal and growth.

Spring is the perfect time to challenge ourselves to get out of our comfort zones. Perform on stage, learn a new language, or take a hot-air balloon ride. The possibilities are endless. Facing our fears helps our personal growth, but how about joining a new service group to help the community? While teaming up with other Kiwanis members and delivering cheery Christmas baskets last week, I was rewarded by appreciative smiles. Volunteering at area schools, churches, and hospitals is also energizing and will prepare us for summer fun.

What new adventures will your summer bring? Road trips, new hiking trails, touring area wineries, exploring bike trails, camping? My family is making plans to rent two wilderness campsites at Michigan’s Sylvania Wilderness National Park, something we’ve never done before. Sylvania includes more than 18,000 acres of primitive land. We plan to hike in the old-growth forests and kayak on the quiet lakes. We hope to catch trout, bass, walleye, or panfish for our dinner. I’ll bring snorkel gear so we can explore underwater. We’re sure to see bald eagles, osprey, and mergansers, and hear the lonely call of loons. It will almost certainly be a summer highlight.

Soon the cooler weather and back-to-school sales will signal autumn, the perfect time to reexamine the purposes in our lives. I’m reminded of something my dear friend, Bev Gaedke, who was always up for new challenges, said years ago. I was helping her clean stalls at her horse ranch on Highway 23 at the time. I casually said, “Don’t you ever get tired of doing all of this work?”

She turned to me, a sprig of hay stuck to one of her brunette pigtails, and wisely said, “It’s not work if you love it.” She passed away a few weeks ago. I’m going to miss that wise woman.

Our hearts will beat around 35 million times in 2023. May those beats welcome the new, refresh and challenge us, remind us to take time out to have fun, and find joy in our life’s purposes.

Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives in 2022. I’ve enjoyed receiving your emails, and I look forward to 2023, when, together, we’ll welcome in a new year of things that have never been.