BNR | MICEK COLUMN: Biden's grace and empathy reminds of us America's better angels

Biden sympathized with Joe Farley, a healthcare worker, who told the Democratic nominee that he’d taken out a credit card with 25 percent interest during the pandemic because he was making less than $15 an hour, and couldn’t make ends meet.

“The idea that you’re not making the minimum of $15 an hour is just wrong,” Biden said. “No one should have to work two jobs to get out of poverty.”

While some employers pay more, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been mired at the federal level of $7.25 an hour for more than a decade. The Republican-controlled General Assembly has resisted repeated attempts to raise it.

Biden listened. He let people finish their questions. He was polite and inquiring. And like any good pol, he reached across the vast distance separating him from his audience to try to establish a connection.

Maybe this shouldn’t be unusual. But after four years of hectoring, bullying, blustering, and a complete empathy vacuum under Trump, the contrast of Biden’s fundamental decency and sincerity could not have been more stark.

Trump was in Philadelphia earlier last week for a town hall put on by ABC News and hosted by anchor George Stephanopoulos.