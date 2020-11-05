Calling school due to weather may be over

It’s worth wondering whether snow days and other weather-related cancellations are a thing of the past.

Last week, when the remnants of Hurricane Zeta brought gusty winds, rain and power outages, Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina moved to a “virtual day” instead of calling off classes entirely. When outages persisted Friday, there was another virtual day. True, some students probably chose not to do work, but the announcements along with pre-existing practices will make canceled classes and makeup days more rare.

Don’t believe us? How about Superintendent Lynn Moody?

“I think virtual learning on bad weather days will be always practiced in the future,” Moody said. “I think it has definitely changed how we think about ‘making up snow days.’ ”

Proof of that comes via the fact that Rowan-Salisbury Schools had already embraced technology through its one-to-one technology initiative and that it had experimented with virtual learning days before the COVID-19 pandemic upended methods of learning in public schools. While many students left school in March and didn’t think about learning again until August, Rowan-Salisbury Schools quickly pivoted. As did nearly all school districts.