Chicago Tribune: $1.25? What happened to the dollar store? (copy)

As the value of that buck continues shrinking, the Federal Reserve is taking notice. Next week, the Fed’s Open Market Committee meets to consider how to curb inflation that has hung around more stubbornly than its economists (and the administration of President Joe Biden in general) anticipated. If the Labor Department report on consumer prices due out Friday morning shows the trend continuing, the policymaking board will need to speed up its next move.

To boost the economic recovery from a pandemic-induced slump, the Fed had been buying $120 billion in assets each month. In November, it started tapering its bond purchases, planning to end them entirely in mid-2022. Faced with more evidence of rising prices, it could pull the plug months sooner. That in turn would set the stage for a string of interest rate hikes aimed at tamping down inflation.

For most Americans, the machinations of the Fed are one thing; the prices they pay represent something much more tangible. As Dollar Tree prepares to roll out its new $1.25 pricing, its customers at least can look forward to some new products and sizes that deliver better value for the extra money, such as groceries and frozen foods that have gotten too expensive for the chain to sell at $1.