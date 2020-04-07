Chicago Tribune: The hot mess in Wisconsin over its primary shows why our elections need to modernize

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The timing of Illinois’ March 17 primary could hardly have been worse. It took place the day after the state recorded its first death from the new coronavirus and the same day schools were closed statewide by order of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But he declined to postpone the election, citing uncertainty about arranging a later date.

Some poll workers didn’t show up out of fear of contagion, and voter turnout was low. It was probably the best that could have been done under the unexpected and unfamiliar circumstances, but it was less than ideal.

Wisconsin, with an additional three weeks to figure out a solution, made poor use of the time. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers waited until Friday before proposing to move the election to May and make it vote-by-mail — and got nowhere with the GOP-controlled Legislature. On Monday, citing the public health risk, he issued an executive order postponing the election until June 9. Then the Wisconsin Supreme Court hours later reversed his order. The U.S. Supreme Court then blocked an extension on absentee voting.

The hot mess confirmed what the head of Milwaukee’s board of elections had said earlier: “We are over our heads in chaos right now.” The confusion could have been avoided had elected officials not dithered so long.