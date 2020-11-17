COLUMN: Biden should rethink immigration

What changed was that Obama was implementing another amnesty. Immigration lawyers and the far left are tremendously concerned about the welfare of migrants after they reach the U.S. What happens en route is not important because the lawyers don’t collect legal fees until they are on this side of the border.

Amnesty International reports, “It is a widely held view—shared by local and international NGOs and health professionals working with migrant women—that as many as six in 10 migrant women and girls are raped.” That figure hardly seems credible, but it does highlight the extreme dangers of violence, death, sexual assault, and child trafficking that are part of these journeys. That bothers neither the coyotes in Central America nor the immigration lawyers in the U.S., the two bookends who profit from this trail of tragedy. The same political expediency, or misguided compassion if we’re being generous, permeates Biden’s proposal to increase refugee admissions to 125,000 per year, exceeding even the levels of the Obama administration. The costs of resettling a refugee from the Middle East to the U.S. are 12 times higher than the costs of care for that refugee in neighboring Middle Eastern countries according to research by the Center for Immigration Studies.