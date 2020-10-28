COLUMN: Election will define nation's character

Some commentators argue that we won’t know whether this is the most important election of our lifetime, or of our national history, until many decades have passed. That argument might have applied to the 2004 and 2008 contests.

This election is different.

Both Trump’s supporters (who see long-overdue changes in priority and tone in the presidency) and his detractors (who see grave dangers in the president’s conduct and policies) agree that America since 2017 has become a different place. The president’s supporters want four more years of these changes, believing they will transform the country in a positive way. His detractors agree that four more years would transform the United States, but in a wholly negative and tragic way.

We don’t have to wait another decade to understand the significance of the election.

There are a handful of elections that were, in the phrase historians sometimes apply, “critical.”