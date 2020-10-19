COLUMN: State should name schools with COVID-19 cases

Really?

Then why do some school districts voluntarily disclose school-specific case data? Why does the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the state’s largest news organization, devote substantial time and resources to independently tracking cases in schools around the state and posting that data online? Why do some other states, including Minnesota, New York, Idaho and Tennessee, centrally report cases in their school systems?

All of these players recognize the obvious value in knowing which schools have COVID-19 cases.

To be fair, DHS has deployed robust tools to help the public and press track the general spread and severity of COVID-19. Data pages on the agency’s website show the number of confirmed cases and the trajectory of those cases over time. The site also shows regional hospitalization rates, including the number of ICU beds and ventilators in use.

But the state’s refusal to identify specific schools with COVID-19 cases suggests a more pernicious problem: that officials don’t trust parents and students to have easy public access to information that could put schools or administrators in a negative light.