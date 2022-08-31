Dallas Morning News: On guns, we’ve strayed from our raising

One of the hallmarks of maturity, a virtue that seems in short supply these days, is moderation — the avoidance of extremes, the practice of self-restraint, temperance. It’s a virtue often overlooked because we live in a culture of excess. Whether we’re binging on drink, power, luxury, politics or entertainment, we’ve come to believe that if some is good, more is better.

Such heedlessness also describes America’s treatment of guns.

This newspaper supports the Second Amendment. But what is happening in conservative politics now — including the passage of what has been mislabeled “constitutional carry” in Texas — is not a defense of the Constitution. The lax and ahistorical interpretation of gun rights lacks maturity and moderation.

Last week, a federal judge in Fort Worth struck down a Texas prohibition that kept 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. The prohibition arises from common sense and is entirely constitutional. Nothing about the Second Amendment promises that a teenager can carry a pistol wherever he goes.

If it stands, the ruling will make it easier for adolescents to wield handguns, many of them outside the guiding influences of more mature gun owners or within the confines of military life.

That will only add to the danger guns now pose in society, where Americans increasingly feel under threat wherever they go. According to the Small Arms Survey, there were 393 million guns in America in 2017, enough for every man, woman and child to have one, with 67 million left over.

Meanwhile, the frequency and severity of mass shootings have increased sharply in the U.S. since 2000. Americans increasingly go about their days in fear that they are in danger of gun violence.

We grew up before gun rights became so absolute — when the right to own a gun was less of a focus than the responsibility of owning it safely and using it responsibly.

Some of us also grew up in rural places where guns had uses that didn’t involve crime and tragedy: protecting livestock, dispatching a rattlesnake, or ending the misery of a heifer with no chance of survival.

Some of us remember the Texans — fathers, coaches, neighbors who felt a shared responsibility for the youth in their communities — who drilled gun safety into our brains. These sages may have been calm in most circumstances, but mishandle a firearm and their anger would erupt. They understood that the only thing more threatening than a government that will disarm its citizens is a community that will arm them unconditionally.

All of that is gone now, surrendered in exchange for a foolish expansion of “rights” that our founders were too serious to have imagined. It is reckless and dangerous. In this world, guns have become idols, brandished on Christmas cards. They have become ridiculous props, carried by politicians in dumb but threatening ads literally aimed at opponents.

This immoderate thinking has led to the evaporation of the common sense that once defined our national relationship with guns. The court ruling in Fort Worth isn’t surprising. It’s just sad.