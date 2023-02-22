Former Energy Secretary Steve Chu’s lecture Friday on the UW-Madison campus is an opportunity to revisit his disappointing record on climate goals.

Chu was a Nobel Prize winner in physics at the University of California, Berkeley before becoming President Barack Obama’s Energy secretary from 2009-2013, and is now at Stanford University.

As a physicist, Chu was attracted to climate solutions that were intellectually possible, but often made little biological or ecological sense. His agency was responsible in large part for the biomass energy and biofuels complex we have today. When all carbon costs are accounted for, these forms of energy cause emissions worse than the fossil fuels they were to replace.

We continue to use one-third of the U.S. corn belt to grow corn that is processed into ethanol for fuel. This is not a carbon-negative energy source. It causes more emissions than gasoline, based on a recent UW-Madison study and others. Scientists have been making this argument since the beginning of the program.

Adding ethanol to gasoline has been mandated since 2005. Yet Chu’s Department of Energy and the EPA maintained the mandate. Attempts to stop this and the subsidizing of agriculture and forest bioenergy in the U.S. Farm Bills have failed because of agricultural industry lobbying.

Besides direct carbon emissions, the increase in corn growing has caused a massive loss of natural habitats as less suitable lands were turned for agriculture, according to UW-Madison research. More farming on these often steep and erodible lands has increased already disastrous runoff of phosphorus and nitrogen into ground and surface waters, and the loss of Midwest topsoil down to the Gulf of Mexico.

Forests have also been affected by the actions of Chu’s department. In promoting forest biomass for energy, the agency claimed burning trees would be carbon neutral. Burn a tree, then grow a tree to reclaim the carbon.

The problem is it takes decades or even centuries for trees to regrow to sequester that carbon. And unlike simply dying and regrowing in the forest, trees that are harvested for logging, transportation, processing and energy plants have a higher true carbon cost. Bioenergy from trees is not carbon negative.

We now have a bioenergy industry embedded in economic interests, not climate goals. This industry has been influenced globally, not only in the U.S., because of federal policies from the Chu years. The worst is that forests in the southeast United States, boreal Canada and elsewhere are being clear-cut and turned into wood pellets shipped to Europe for fuel. How can that make sense?

During the Chu years, influence spread that biofuels were universally good. This sped the loss of tropical rainforest, particularly in Indonesia and Malaysia, which are clear-cut and replaced by palm oil plantations. Most of this is used to make biodiesel.

One of Chu’s major ideas was for a global “glucose economy” where huge plantations in the tropics would grow plants to be harvested at a massive scale. They would be processed, and the glucose and cellulose would be transported around the world like oil. It would be used to make plastics and other things.

IF YOU GO Steve Chu of Stanford University will speak at noon Friday at 2103 Chamberlin Hall on the UW-Madison campus about "Climate change and innovative paths to a sustainable future." Find more information and a Zoom link to the lecture at go.madison.com/Chu.

This is another proposal that may be doable by the laws of physics, but it makes no sense ecologically or for the future of our planet. Because of Chu’s influence, climate goals, biodiversity and sustainability have suffered.

Chu deserves an opportunity to speak on campus. The university is a forum for ideas to be heard. But his lecture Friday also provides an opportunity to challenge those ideas.