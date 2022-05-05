David Vanness: Free speech survey plays into GOP's hands

As a former UW-Madison professor and advocate for Wisconsin public higher education, I closely follow issues regarding free speech on campus.

The Wisconsin State Journal’s April 28 editorial, “UW shouldn’t fear survey about speech,” concluded with an homage to UW-Madison’s storied history of protecting controversial speech: “You can’t sift and winnow if you’re afraid to speak.” While I respect a clever turn of phrase, I object to the standard that this statement sets forth. It implies that no student should ever feel uncomfortable speaking their mind in a university classroom. With all due respect, that’s a dangerous standard.

When I raised this objection on Twitter, editorial page editor Scott Milfred replied that protecting students from feeling uncomfortable was not what the State Journal editorial board intended to imply. I welcome the dialogue, and I believe him. Yet it is precisely because the proposed Student Perceptions of Campus Free Speech Survey fails to distinguish between discomfort and true censorship that, in today’s political climate, it is at best unhelpful and likely harmful to campus free speech and inquiry.

Indeed, one question on the survey asks students, “How often do your professors create a classroom climate in which people with unpopular views would feel comfortable sharing their opinions?” Discomfort is not a sign of an unhealthy class environment; quite the contrary. Effective higher education should cause us to question not only our beliefs but how we came to hold them. If that doesn’t make students (and their professors) profoundly uncomfortable at times, then we professors are probably not doing our jobs well.

Enforcing a climate of student comfort would, for example, require students in the classroom who disagree with another student’s stated view to self-censor, lest the conflict make the student feel uncomfortable. This makes the conflation of free speech with comfortable speech a self-negating proposition. It would also prevent a professor from offering a response that might make the student feel embarrassed that their view may be based on faulty logical or empirical premises. The likely result would be to encourage professors to avoid teaching on controversial topics at all, and one wonders if that isn’t the point of the whole exercise.

Wisconsin Republican politicians are already threatening to withhold $1 billion in capital funding for the University of Wisconsin System over the survey, according to a report on Fort Atkinson Online. Does the State Journal editorial board really trust the political party that is pushing legislation across the country to ban the teaching of ideas (gender diversity, whatever politicians are defining as “CRT,” or “divisive concepts”) to use the survey results in good faith?

We have a First Amendment right not to be sanctioned by the government (including public universities) for protected speech. There is no right to be comfortable when speaking or to be thought of highly by your peers. Students who express unpopular views in university classrooms may (shockingly, I know) feel unpopular. Free speech often requires the speaker to display courage. Let’s treat our students as the adults they are.

Vanness is a professor of health policy and administration at Penn State University and a UW-Madison faculty member from 2003 to 2018: david.j.vanness@gmail.com.