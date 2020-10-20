DAVIS: Hunting forecast in Columbia, Sauk, Juneau counties looks favorable

Wisconsin is known as a deer hunting destination location, usually by hunters from every state, and some foreign countries. The central portion of several zones contributes more than its share to this statewide deer hunting picture.

Fortunate are those hunters who hunt here and even luckier are those who also live in this area. Not all areas, however, assemble the same concentrations of deer.

This area’s habitats generally fit white-tailed deer as perfectly as any ecosystems can. Hills, valleys, farmlands, rivers, flatlands, and ridges must leave whitetails as awestruck as the hunters who pursue Wisconsin’s big game animal.

Hunting styles from modern to colloquial will again be found from Nov. 21-29, as well as during the extended archery and crossbow, muzzleloader, four-day antlerless, and holiday hunts.

A relatively mild 2019-20 winter and normal spring and summer contributed to great recruitment and spectacular body and antler growth.

The nine-day seasons have begun creeping toward that magic 2018 time slot when a “perfect storm” brought deer, weather, mating rituals, and hunter enthusiasm on target.