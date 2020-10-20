DAVIS: Hunting forecast in Columbia, Sauk, Juneau counties looks favorable

Wisconsin is known as a deer hunting destination location, usually by hunters from every state, and some foreign countries. The central portion of several zones contributes more than its share to this statewide deer hunting picture.
Fortunate are those hunters who hunt here and even luckier are those who also live in this area. Not all areas, however, assemble the same concentrations of deer.
This area’s habitats generally fit white-tailed deer as perfectly as any ecosystems can. Hills, valleys, farmlands, rivers, flatlands, and ridges must leave whitetails as awestruck as the hunters who pursue Wisconsin’s big game animal.
Hunting styles from modern to colloquial will again be found from Nov. 21-29, as well as during the extended archery and crossbow, muzzleloader, four-day antlerless, and holiday hunts.
A relatively mild 2019-20 winter and normal spring and summer contributed to great recruitment and spectacular body and antler growth.
The nine-day seasons have begun creeping toward that magic 2018 time slot when a “perfect storm” brought deer, weather, mating rituals, and hunter enthusiasm on target.
The shift from the earliest possible opening in 2018 to the latest possible in 2019 shocked many hunters, but 2020 begins an approach to earlier calendar openers. Disappointments should be fewer; and enthusiasm contrasting.
The timing of electronic registration and a human disease requiring social spacing came head to head enabling hunters to do more from their truck cab, kitchen, or camper than ever before. Social spacing should be automatic for hunters not having to stand in line to purchase licenses and register deer. The afterglow may suffer, however, due to COVID-19.
Field wardens have “invented” ways to help keep hunters safe and honest and still remain at disease-safer distances.
Forest rules and regulations remain pretty much the same with deer management units, registration, authorization validation, baiting and feeding, and carcass transport and disposal. Rely on the DNR web site for registration assistance stations, CWD sampling sites, carcass disposal and processing locations.
With the up-step in chronic wasting disease in some areas, hunters are again advised to have their deer sampled.
Columbia County’s DNR wildlife biologist describes the deer population trend as increasing-to-stable and therefore similar to last year.
Chronic wasting disease cases have been rising during the last few years with one new town (“township”) being reported this year.
“Columbia County hunters have a large amount of public land throughout,” DNR Wildlife Biologist Sara Kehrli said. “The deer numbers are greatest along the northern tier of towns where French Creek, Pine Island, Jennings Creek, and Peter Helland wildlife areas provide excellent opportunities to see and take deer.”
Some natural food sources are fantastic, but much had mast it wanting in areas commonly used by turkeys, deer and hunters.
In Sauk County, biologist Nancy Frost sees a stable-to-slightly increasing deer herd compared to 2019.
“Timber sales in Dell Creek Wildlife Area created some young vegetation, providing cover and quality food,” Frost said.
In addition, Sauk County will have the either-sex extended archery/crossbow and antlerless-only Holiday Hunt seasons in 2020.
Erin Grossman, wildlife biologist in Adams and Juneau counties, reported that this area has a growing deer herd and she expects there will be good opportunities for hunters.
Hunters have been issued two antlerless authorizations per license in the Farmland Zone portions of Juneau and Adams counties. In addition, Juneau Farmland Zone will have a Holiday Hunt and an extended archery/crossbow season. The Forest Zone portions of Adams and Juneau counties will also offer bonus antlerless authorizations. Check the DNR web site for CWD testing and carcass dumpsters.
In Portage County, Lesa Kardash noted that various groups, including DNR staff, CDAC members, and local landowners suggest deer populations remain stable compared to 2019.
Check the CDAC web page on the DNR site, for any county, for loads of information, too, Kardash said.
Early color, leaf fall, and crop harvesting will favor deer sighting and opportunities.
“Portage County, with increased public land, bonus antlerless authorizations, a new Holiday Hunt (Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, 2021), and two antlerless authorizations per license, has expanded hunting opportunities within the nine-day season and following,” Kardash said.
Any time there is a gun deer season in progress in a county, all hunters except waterfowlers, need to obey the blaze orange clothing laws for cap (if worn) and garments above the waist.
Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112.
