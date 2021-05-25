FITZGERALD COLUMN: Time to end stay at home bonus

Things are on the upswing in America. States are ending their COVID-19-related mandates, the CDC has announced vaccinated individuals can return to their normal pre-pandemic life, and businesses are looking to open their doors and return to full operations. There is just one problem: President Biden is paying workers to stay home.

Many small businesses in southeastern Wisconsin have reached out to tell me that they’re hiring, but can’t find workers. The primary hiring challenge echoed among these business owners is the $300-a-week “bonus,” as so many people are calling it, from the federal unemployment insurance program. These business owners believe this new federal unemployment bonus has incentivized people to say home.

You don’t need to take their word for it though, just take a look at the most recent jobs report. It was abysmal. U.S. employers added only 266,000 jobs in April, falling short of the one million jobs economists had predicted. With President Biden’s “stay at home” $300-a-week bonus, it is no wonder the latest report missed expectations.

In fact, the University of Chicago found in a study that 42% of people are making more on unemployment insurance than at prior jobs. In Wisconsin, the increased federal payment offers the equivalent of $16.75 per hour to stay home and not be employed.