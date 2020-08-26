FLOWERS COLUMN: Cannon Hinnant's murder is not about race

But let’s take a closer look at what’s going on here. Some people don’t seem to like the fact that we are talking about a child who isn’t Black or brown. There is the not-so-subtle suggestion that even focusing on the tragedy of his lost life is an attempt to deflect attention from the larger national conversation on racism and the “mattering” of Black lives, and the bigotry of Republicans.

There is the sense that if we dare to mourn this child’s passing with the same passion and fervor and anger that we should give to the death of any martyred human, we are disrespecting the memory of Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, and Ahmad Aubury, and all of the other names that we have heard and stories that we have absorbed over the past five or so months. It is the crazy, tone deaf premise that we cannot care about all of the senseless crimes committed against innocent people at the same time.

This is also the type of reaction you get when you say that “Blue Lives Matter” or the hated “All Lives Matter.” We’ve been told if you refuse to say the right words, the magic incantation that shows how “woke” we are, it is a direct and deliberate exhibition of racism. To depart from the script written for us by the activists and their “allies” is to assent to the violence being done to racial minorities in this country, at this time. And that is, if you will excuse the poetic flair, total B.S.