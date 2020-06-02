FLOWERS COLUMN: Looters and rioters trampling memory of George Floyd

Unfortunately, it did not end there. Angry people started rioting through the streets, setting Minneapolis on fire, looting stores (many of them black-owned business) and creating chaos on top of chaos. Some did this because they were reacting to the death of a black man at the hands of men in blue, one more in a long line of casualties without accountability. Many others did this because they could hide their own innate brutality behind this veneer of social grievance, and have the woke folk nodding their heads and saying things like “I don’t condone violence but I understand.”

The thing is, they don’t understand. It is impossible to distinguish pent-up anger at racial injustice from your garden-variety criminality, when cities are on fire. To the business owner whose life savings are going up in smoke, it doesn’t matter if you threw that bomb because you were thinking of Emmett Till and the Scottsboro Boys, or because you wanted a brand new Apple iPhone and getting a job to pay for it was too heavy of a lift.