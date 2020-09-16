FLOWERS COLUMN: Meme illustrates hypocrisy of growing cancel culture

As of this writing, he has not done that. What he has done is issue a smarmy apology that reeks of, “I have to write something to get them off my back! I remember what they did to that school board member and I want to keep this job.” Smith’s statement read in part as follows: “There have been some people that have taken offense to the meme.” Ya think, commissioner? How about anyone who knows how difficult it is for a police officer to walk out the door these days?

To make matters worse, some community members actually think Smith has nothing to apologize for. A story on Friday quoted someone as posting ““Actually you shouldn’t have (to) apologize, you stated truth and if that hurt some people then they need to get over it,” said another. “Police wouldn’t have to be offended if they did their f——— jobs right.” Imagine the response if, after George Floyd was killed, a police officer had commented that, “Well, maybe he shouldn’t have gotten himself arrested.” Yes, I’m sure you can.

As I write this, I know that the likelihood of Smith’s removal is as low as that threshold I referenced before. This will likely blow over, and we will all pat ourselves on the back for that warm and welcome “teaching moment” about how we need to empathize with the “frustration” of the “communities of color” and their allies.

But I will remember that a man was able to post a meme about the murder of a police officer, and that many of us just shrugged our shoulders, and waited for the next opportunity to demand the resignation of someone who offended the sensitivities of those who are very selective about the lives they think matter.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com.