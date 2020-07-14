FLOWERS COLUMN: NFL players deserve the bench after remarks

At this point, the weight of the world should be coming down on the shoulders of this man, who thinks that Farrakhan and his Nation of Islam treachery should be anyone’s source of inspiration. Just like the communities of color (including all the hues in the rainbow) came after Drew Brees for saying that he would never disrespect the American Flag (the nerve!) so should those same pearl clutchers take a hold of their freshwater gems once more and condemn Jackson.

But while there has been some criticism, it has hardly reached the crescendos that accompany any perceived offense against communities of color. And that is why I’m angry.

If you look at the history of persecution, Jews have suffered as much as any defined demographic. I would venture to say that they have suffered more. They were slaves. They were stripped of their legal rights, their land, their names, their legitimate patrimonies. They were turned into refugees. They were rounded up into camps and systematically murdered. So I don’t think I am alone in writing, in large letters, JEWISH LIVES MATTER.

But each time someone like Jackson reposts some fabricated filth, that principle gets lost in the muck of bigotry. More importantly, if it is not condemned with the same power and passion as we condemn the attacks on our brothers and sisters of color, we are condoning it by implication.