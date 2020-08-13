FLOWERS COLUMN: Please don't objectify women with 'Karen' label

My good friend Joan pointed out that Karen memes remind her of the Jewish-American princess stereotype. She wrote both “have a way of making prejudice… socially acceptable, which shouldn’t happen.”

The use of a name to dehumanize someone and make them feel as if they are “lesser than,” is as old as the Bible. I mean, ever heard of the word Philistine used in a good way? And there are words that we absolutely cannot, and should not, use these days which demean people because of their faith, their race, their gender, their ethnicity and even their political affiliations.

So why, all of a sudden, is it OK to define women with opinions as “Karens?” Have you seen poor women called “Karens?” Have you seen Black women called “Karens?” Have you seen Asians or Latinos or Muslim women called “Karens?”

If you have, please send me some examples so I can include them in my next column about how I always address my mistakes. But I sincerely doubt you will find a significant quantity of Karen stories that are not accompanied by memes of attractive, middle-aged and affluent white blonde women with that Kate Gosselin hairdo.