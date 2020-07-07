FLOWERS COLUMN: The strange case of Justice Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

To that I said, “Hallelujah.” And I apologized under my breath for the mean things that I’d said about Roberts just the day before. The irony is that he could have just as easily written the type of scathing dissent that Justice Sotomayor wrote wailing about the separation of church and state, if Roberts really was concerned about his blessed “precedent.” That’s because there are enough prior decisions that would give him cover to find that providing money to religious schools is a violation of the Establishment Clause (I think those decisions are wrong, but they’re on the books).

It’s almost as if there is a good angel and a bad devil warring for the soul of the chief justice, and on any given day he’s not sure which one he wants to listen to. It’s obvious that Roberts is a decent man, despite the scurrilous things that have been written about him by others. But he is so desperate to make it seem as if he really is that “umpire” he referenced at his confirmation hearings that he ends up being Casey at the Bat, who keeps striking out at the crucial moment.

I hope when he finally settles down and realizes that the reputation of the institution is much less important than the integrity of the law itself, Roberts will reconcile the two sides of his complicated nature and choose to follow that better angel.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com.