FLOWERS COLUMN: Treat Kamala Harris like a human being

I’ve been all over the place with Kamala Harris. Before Joe Biden picked her as his running mate, I was convinced that of all the possible choices, she was the most palatable.

Harris has a lot of experience, is highly educated, is a P.R. genius and has fielded almost as much hate from the left as she has from the right. Her years as a prosecutor have put her on the wrong side of the law for Black Lives Matter activists and allies, so to say that the extremists on the far left aren’t happy is to say that Alyssa Milano is only mildly annoying.

But once Biden picked her, all I could see was the woman who bared her fangs at Brett Kavanaugh, essentially accepting Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations that 100 years ago the future Supreme Court justice tried to rape her. Or assault her. Or maybe he was in the room when someone else tried to rape her. Or maybe he looked like the guy who was friends with the guy who tried to rape her. And then there were those orgies and everything.

It’s tempting to make cruel comments about someone who has herself made cruel comments but it doesn’t help us keep that moral high ground when it comes to women. The “we” I am referring to is conservatives, and the moral high ground that I sincerely believe we own is soaked in the blood of Sarah Palin’s reputation.