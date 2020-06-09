FLOWERS COLUMN: Why I'm a proud member of Antifa

– Speaking of which, the Episcopal Bishop of D.C., Marian Budde, who excoriated Donald Trump for appearing in front of a fire-bombed St. John’s, implying that she had a veto over God’s real estate.

– Speaking of which, part 2, the Catholic Archbishop of D.C., Wilton Gregory, who attacked Trump for visiting the shrine of St. John Paul II, a trip that had been planned months ago and to which Gregory had agreed all those months ago.

– The folks who finally got the spineless mayor of Philadelphia to remove the statue of a mayor many people actually adored, and many others tolerated, because they were so triggered at seeing Frank Rizzo greeting them from the Municipal Services Building. They defaced it, and now they erased it, like good fascists do.

– Malcolm Jenkins, LeBron James and the other Orwellian stormtroopers who will persecute a man who disagrees with them. When Drew Brees, a man who has done more for his community than those two loudmouths combined said that he would never disrespect the American flag, the ex-Eagle and his buddy the King harassed and publicly humiliated the future Hall of Fame quarterback until he capitulated. Textbook Stalin: Torture until they capitulate.