FUNT COLUMN: A new morning in news

Lately, though, I find that the best newsletters bridge the gap between digest and detail—while jumping over print. Before even taking rubber bands off the papers, I sit at my kitchen table, with coffee, cereal and laptop. My inbox contains more than two dozen newsletters that arrived overnight since I read Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” report from CNN before bed.

Ironically, while the purpose of newsletters is to encapsulate and streamline content, the combined volume of multiple daily subscriptions can be overwhelming. For many of us it has changed our daily routine and the way we consume news.

The newsletter boom is creating marketing challenges for publishers similar to what they faced decades ago when deciding whether online content should be free or paid. The Washington Post offers a surprisingly detailed newsletter called “The Daily 202” in the morning and “The 5-Minute Fix” in the afternoon—both for free, to draw readers into the digital tent. The Wall Street Journal has seen its paid subscriptions rise significantly, something the paper’s CMO Suzi Watford attributes to the Journal’s growing array of newsletters.